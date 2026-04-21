EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Quirke on running the London Marathon for his mum Pauline Quirke

Charlie Quirke is running the London marathon for his mum, and Birds Of A Feather star, Pauline Quirke.

There has been a public outpouring of love and support ever since Pauline Quirke’s family announced in January last year that the much-loved actor, best known for her roles in Birds of a Feather, Emmerdale and Broadchurch, has been living with dementia.

Now her 31-year-old son, Charlie Quirke, who starred opposite his mum in Birds of a Feather, has decided to raise both awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK by running the London Marathon on Sunday 26 April 2026 in honour of his beloved mum. But he won’t be taking on the emotional challenge alone...

Friends and loved ones, including his girlfriend Chloe, Gavin & Stacey’s Andrew Knott and Jamestown’s Luke Roskell, will be running alongside him as part of Team Quirke, hoping to complete the 26.2-mile course through the capital for dementia research.

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To support Charlie and his London Marathon team’s fundraising for Alzheimer’s Research UK, donate online at Team Quirke – Run for Pauline. You can watch the London Marathon on April 26 on BBC1 live from 8.30am then BBC2 from 2pm.

Here, in an exclusive interview, Charlie talks about his brutal training regime and why he’ll be carrying a photo of his mum across the finish line…

Our exclusive interview with Charlie Quirke

What made you want to take on such an epic challenge? "It’s funny, I actually hate running! But since we went public with my mum’s dementia diagnosis last year, the family have become ambassadors for Alzheimer’s Research UK. Mum has always been such a selfless, charitable person, so I reluctantly agreed to run as part of a team with some of my loved ones, who all love my mum, too.'

So, who’s joining you in Team Quirke in honour of your mum? "My fiancée Chloe, my lifelong friends Cey and James, and Andy Knott, who lives at the bottom of my mum and dad’s road and is a great role model to me. Then there’s Luke Roskell, who worked with my mum on Emmerdale, and Adam Long (Happy Valley) and Jack O’Connell (Skins), who are also close mates. I’m looking forward to being with them all on the start line. That’s when it’s really going to hit me!"

Team Quirke from left to right: James, Andrew, Charlie and Chloe. (Image credit: Alzheimer’s Research UK.)

How is training going so far? "I’m living in a constant state of aches and pains! It’s a bit masochistic, especially as I did a 153km walk in December for Alzheimer’s Research UK too! But it’s kind of become part of my life, what with all the gear and the gels and the tape in weird places. It’s so time consuming and I’ve moaned a lot – I do like a moan, though!"

And have you set yourself a time? "I’m quite goal driven, so I’d love to do sub four hours. But I’m not going to cry if I don’t achieve that. Although I’ll be crying no matter what! I cry all the time at the moment, especially with all the donations coming in. People are putting in whatever they can afford and that’s quite emotional. Even Andy Knott’s daughter, who’s only 17, put £20 in. I’m sure she’d rather have spent that money on make-up or something. The fact that people care has really hit home."

Best foot forward... Charlie has been training hard to complete the 26.2 mile marathon for his mum Pauline. (Image credit: Alzheimer's Research UK.)

Has the outpouring of love for your mum spurred you on? "It has. But it’s been way more than we ever expected. I get daily messages from people saying how much they adore her. Doing the marathon will be hard, but it’s paid me back tenfold already, not just financially for the charity, but also in terms of feeling the love out there for Mum. People are also sharing their own experiences of dementia and that’s really important to us as a family."

As well as starring in shows like Birds of a Feather and Emmerdale, your mum supported several charities. Do you feel like you’re carrying on her legacy? "Yeah, I do. When Mum got her MBE in 2022 it wasn’t just for services to entertainment, it was for her charitable actions, too. If I can raise awareness and funding and help other families then maybe that’s the light that comes from it all. And if Mum could come and watch me run I know she would. She came to all my football games as a kid. She was always there with the tea urn, making bacon rolls and handing out jelly babies. If she could be involved in the marathon that’s exactly what she’d be doing!"

Finally, have you got a plan for getting through the pain barrier on marathon day? "Hopefully I’ll get a boost from the crowd – and I’ll be looking forward to a pint or two at the end. But apart from that and all my gels and energy bombs, at the end of the day I’m running the marathon for my mum, so I’m going to carry a little photo of her as well. That’s going to get me across the finish line."

Donate to Team Quirke

To support Charlie and his London Marathon team’s fundraising for Alzheimer’s Research UK, donate online at Team Quirke – Run for Pauline

Marathon man... Charlie plans to carry a photo of his mum to help spur him on during his charity fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Research UK. (Image credit: Alzheimer's Research UK.)