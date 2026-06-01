How to watch Love Island USA season 8 online: release date, streaming, more

Swimwear that’s a bit too tight? Sunscreen that’s slightly too glossy? It must be the return of Love Island. Alongside the UK iteration, Love Island USA is back for summer 2026, streaming on Peacock in the US and Stan in Australia. It’ll stream for free in the UK later in the year. Don't worry if you’re away from home, because you can watch Love Island USA from anywhere with a VPN .

Love Island has proven a smash hit Stateside, with Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales’ win propelling the show to becoming the most watched Peacock original ever, with the cast going on to feature in the second season of reality spin-off Beyond the Villa.

Host Ariana Madix returns after her debut stint on Love Island Games, welcoming a new batch of impossibly gorgeous Islanders to the Fijian villa for a few weeks of poolside chats, firepit recouplings, twists, turns and of course, bombshells. But it’s not just romance at stake — couples that keep the flame alive and make it to the end will be in with a chance of taking home a cool $50,000 a piece. Of those looking for love this year, keep an eye out for Paralympic athlete Beatriz, Zach, brother of last year’s Charlie, and Aniya, daughter of former NBA star Donnell Harvey.

Ready for more couplings and chaos? Read on for how to watch Love Island USA Season 8 online from anywhere and stream every episode with a VPN.

How to watch Love Island USA season 8 in the US

US viewers can watch Love Island USA season 8 on Peacock. The new season will debut on Tuesday, June 2 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, with new episodes are added daily.

Companion show Love Island: Aftersun lands every Saturday.

You will need the $10.99/month Peacock plan to stream originals like Love Island USA.

Those outside of the US on holiday can access Peacock with a VPN.

Can I watch Love Island USA season 8 in the UK?

There's currently no release date for Love Island USA season 8 in Blighty. The show will eventually stream for FREE on ITVX, but not until the UK iteration has concluded its latest run.

An American abroad? Purchase a VPN to connect to regionally-specific services like Peacock and stream your favorite shows, no matter where you're currently located.

How to watch Love Island USA season 8 in Australia

Love Island fans Down Under can catch season 8 of Love Island USA on Stan, with episodes starting Thursday, June 4.

Stan prices start from AU$12 per month, up to AU$22.

Out of the country? If you're traveling and trying to access your paid streaming subscription, download a VPN to watch your favorite shows just like you would back home.

How to watch Love Island USA season 8 online from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Love Island USA season 8, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

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Purchase your NordVPN plan (30-day money back guarantee)

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Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

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Love Island USA season 8 cast