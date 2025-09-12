This Country's Daisy May Cooper and Charlie reunite for spooktacular new BBC2 show

Daisy May Cooper and her brother Charlie, who shot to fame in This Country, will investigate the paranormal in a new BBC2 show.

Daisy May and Charlie Cooper’s NightWatch will see the pair locked together in some of Britain's most haunted places.

They said: "We've both had a brush with the paranormal, and really do love the concept of life after death, so we thought this could be the perfect way to prove to the world that we’re not delusional. It will be a miracle if we both come out alive and well."

This Country was a huge hit (Image credit: BBC)

The series will open at HM Prison Gloucester, which is close to their hometown. The prison was shut down long ago, but the pair will be locked together in a small cell as they pray not to be visited by the ghosts of ex-convicts!

Nightwatch certainly seems to have a similar vibe to Yvette Fielding's classic long-running paranormal series, Most Haunted.

Daisy apparently has a "spooky briefcase" full of the latest paranormal detecting wizardry to see if there are any ghosts about.

The BBC teases that the pair will also explore "a historic castle in Northumberland, an old pub frequented by highwaymen in Cannock Chase, bat-infested ruins in Herefordshire, a creepy cinema in York and an isolated bothy in the remote Scottish Highlands”.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Obviously, spending so much time together locked up, the pair will also get a chance to talk about their own lives, including their huge hit This Country.

So if you’re into ghosts and This Country, this certainly could be for you!

The BBC has yet to reveal a release date for Daisy May and Charlie Cooper's NightWatch. It's six parts, and each episode is 30 minutes.