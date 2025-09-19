Celebrity Race Across the World 2025: line-up, locations and everything we know

Celebrity Race Across the World is about to return with four new celebrity duos heading on an adventure of a lifetime

The last series was an absolute cracker, and we particularly enjoyed watching Radio DJ Kelly Brook and her ultra-competitive husband Jeremy lovingly bicker throughout the whole journey. She wanted to see the sights, and he wanted to win by going on as many overnight buses as possible. They ended up coming last, so perhaps they should have just spent more time enjoying the fabulous locations!

This time, the celebs are heading to the Caribbean and the Pacific coast of Central America.

Here's everything we know, including who's taking part and their route…

Kelly Brook and husband Jeremy were great fun on the last series (Image credit: BBC)

Celebrity Race Across the World is expected to be released on BBC1 this autumn, although we don't have an official release date yet. If it follows previous seasons, the six episodes will be added weekly to iPlayer rather than the whole series dropping at once. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Celebrity Race Across the World line-up

Dylan Llewellyn, aka Kelby in Beyond Paradise, is among the line-up. Perhaps he will use his bike?! (Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures)

The four celebrity duos embarking on the ultimate adventure are: Broadcaster and writer Anita Rani and her dad, Bal; Beyond Paradise actor Dylan Llewellyn and his mum, Jackie; partners, presenter and DJ Tyler West and actor and singer, Molly Rainford; broadcaster Roman Kemp and his sister, singer-songwriter, Harleymoon.

As normal, the celebs will have to survive without their bank cards and smartphones. Instead, they will have to struggle with local transport and limited budgets.

Route

The journey begins on the idyllic and tiny Caribbean island of Isla Mujeres, just off the easternmost point of Mexico. There are stunning beaches and amazing snorkelling opportunities, but the celebs won't have time for that as they're challenged to race 5,900km to reach the finish line in the remote and breathtaking Península de La Guajira in Colombia — the gateway to South America.

Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events, says: "Celebrity Race Across the World is always a highlight of the year, and we are really looking forward to setting off with a new group of famous faces and their loved ones on an incredible journey full of twists and turns."

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.