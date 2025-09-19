Celebrity Race Across the World 2025: line-up, locations and everything we know
Who'll win the race across the Caribbean and Pacific coast of Central America?
Celebrity Race Across the World is about to return with four new celebrity duos heading on an adventure of a lifetime
The last series was an absolute cracker, and we particularly enjoyed watching Radio DJ Kelly Brook and her ultra-competitive husband Jeremy lovingly bicker throughout the whole journey. She wanted to see the sights, and he wanted to win by going on as many overnight buses as possible. They ended up coming last, so perhaps they should have just spent more time enjoying the fabulous locations!
This time, the celebs are heading to the Caribbean and the Pacific coast of Central America.
Here's everything we know, including who's taking part and their route…
Celebrity Race Across the World 2025 release date
Celebrity Race Across the World is expected to be released on BBC1 this autumn, although we don't have an official release date yet. If it follows previous seasons, the six episodes will be added weekly to iPlayer rather than the whole series dropping at once. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Celebrity Race Across the World line-up
The four celebrity duos embarking on the ultimate adventure are: Broadcaster and writer Anita Rani and her dad, Bal; Beyond Paradise actor Dylan Llewellyn and his mum, Jackie; partners, presenter and DJ Tyler West and actor and singer, Molly Rainford; broadcaster Roman Kemp and his sister, singer-songwriter, Harleymoon.
As normal, the celebs will have to survive without their bank cards and smartphones. Instead, they will have to struggle with local transport and limited budgets.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Route
The journey begins on the idyllic and tiny Caribbean island of Isla Mujeres, just off the easternmost point of Mexico. There are stunning beaches and amazing snorkelling opportunities, but the celebs won't have time for that as they're challenged to race 5,900km to reach the finish line in the remote and breathtaking Península de La Guajira in Colombia — the gateway to South America.
Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events, says: "Celebrity Race Across the World is always a highlight of the year, and we are really looking forward to setting off with a new group of famous faces and their loved ones on an incredible journey full of twists and turns."
Is there a trailer?
No, not yet.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.