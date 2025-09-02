How to watch The Great British Baking Show 2025 online or on TV from around the world

One of the world's most popular baking shows returns when The Great British Baking Show gets its 2025 season on Tuesday, September 2 (though it's called The Great British Bake Off in the one country that gets it on release day).

This 16th season of the hit baking show is set to bring another 12 contestants into the tent including hairdressers, bridal designers and students. Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return as do hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.

Starting with Cake Week, the bakers will go through different tests each episode to see how they measure up. Two new themed weeks have been confirmed in Back to School Week and Meringue Week, the latter of which in particular will be sure to test whichever contestants are still in the running.

A must-watch entry into the fall TV schedule, here's how to watch The Great British Baking Show 2025 as soon as possible when it comes out.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2025 in the UK

Don't worry, I'll call it The Great British Bake Off here! As with past seasons, GBBO '25 will air on Channel 4.

Episodes will air at 8pm every Tuesday from Tuesday, September 2 until Tuesday, November 4, with ten installments expected like past seasons.

You can watch The Great British Bake Off using the Channel 4 app. It allows for live streaming from C4's channels, which requires a license fee, or via video-on-demand which doesn't.

Episodes are expected to hit the Channel 4 app's library once they've finished airing on the TV channel.

How to watch The Great British Baking Show 2025 in the US

If you live in the US, you won't be able to watch The Great British Baking Show as soon as it airs in the UK, but you won't have to wait long.

Episodes of the show are set to stream on Netflix the Friday after they air in the UK. That means the first episode will land on Friday, September 5, and new ones will drop weekly until Friday, November 7.

A subscription to Netflix starts at $7.99 per month for the ad-enabled plan or $17.99 for ad-free. Many past seasons of The Great British Baking Show are also on Netflix.

How to watch The Great British Baking Show 2025 in Australia

If you live in Australia, you can watch The Great British Baking Show in the same was as you can in the US: episodes will stream on Netflix several days after their UK air date.

The Netflix release date will follow the US: Fridays beginning on Friday, September 5.

A subscription to Netflix costs $9.99 per month for ad-enabled or $20.99 for ad-free.

How to watch The Great British Baking Show 2025 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Great British Baking Show, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

