Stefan Dennis's shock Strictly winning odds revealed as early favorite emerges

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 is just around the corner and, now that we know which celebrity contestants are taking part, everyone's trying to work out who might be joining the Strictly Come Dancing winners list.

While former Emmerdale favourite Lewis Cope is currently favourite to win at 7/2, Ross King is unfortunately predicted to be the first elimination for the new series at 80/1.

However, in a shock turn of events, Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis has been given virtually no chance of winning after being given whopping odds of 50-1. According to bookmakers Oddschecker, the Neighbours legend could be one of the first to leave the competition, but of course, this is based on nothing but speculation.

One thing Stefan most definitely has on his side is the number of Neighbours fans who will be voting in their droves. If viewers of the Australian soap can get the show renewed after it was axed by Channel 5 back in 2022, then who knows how far Stefan might get in the series.

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton du Beke are all back for the new series. (Image credit: BBC)

Other odds for the celebrity dancers are: Ellie Goldstein 9/2, Dani Dyer 5/1, Karen Carney 9/1, George Clarke 10/1, Alex Kingston 16/1, Vicky Pattinson 18/1, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey 20/1, Balvinder Sopal 20/1, Tom Skinner 22/1, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 35/1, Le Voix 35/1, and Chris Robshaw neck and neck with Stefan at 50/1.

The new series, which starts later this month, sees Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman back presenting once again, while Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton du Beke are all back on the judging panel once again.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 saw Chris McCausland lift the glitterball trophy with dance partner Dianne Buswell, and this year we will have two new professional dancers joining the show when it returns.

Sadly, we have already had our first celebrity withdraw from the series, with Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn leaving due to 'unforeseen medical reasons'. Could his replacement, Lewis Cope, be the one to lift the trophy this year?

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in September 2025.