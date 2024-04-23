Strictly Come Dancing 2024: celebrity line-up rumours and everything we know

Strictly Come Dancing will be returning for a new series this autumn.

Strictly Come Dancing has become an annual TV highlight as it brings glitz and glamour into our living rooms each weekend. But while the start of the new series might be a while off yet, that doesn't stop the rumour mill going into overdrive about who might be joining the show this year.

After the huge success of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 that saw Coronation Street star Ellie Leech joining the Strictly Come Dancing winners list after lifting the glitterball trophy with dance partner Vito Coppola, who could be following in her fox-trotting footsteps for 2024?

Here is everything we know about Strictly Come Dancing 2024 so far, including the latest celebrity line-up rumours and news...

While it is a little early to know when the series will be returning to our screens, we usually see the launch show airing in September and it is thought that this year will follow that same pattern.

We will update this guide as soon as an official date is announced by the BBC.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 celebrity line up

We have got a little while to wait before the official lineup is announced, that doesn't mean the rumour mill hasn't been doing its job and there are some names already in the running for the new season.

Here are some of the rumoured celebrities so far...

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year it was hinted that Strictly Come Dancing bosses were keen to sign a married couple for the show, and who better than David and Victoria Beckham's son and his wife?!

A source reportedly told The Sun: "Brooklyn and Nicola are very glam and perfectly fit the profile for the kind of celebs who bosses are after. They’d love to get Brooklyn on the show as he is immediately recognizable to Strictly’s core audience."

They went on to explain why bosses might want the two of them, and not just one, telling the site: "Nicola would be brilliant, but she’s still not very well known [in the UK] despite being the daughter-in-law of our most famous celebrity couple. So to get them on the same show, competing against each other — that would be a producer’s dream."

Sophie Morgan

Could Sophie Morgan be a Strictly contestant for 2024? (Image credit: Getty Images)

After rumours that Loose Women star Sophie Morgan might be joining the 2023 Strictly lineup turned out to be false, could 2024 be her year? It was reported in The Sun that TV bosses were keen for a wheelchair user to join the cast. A source said: "She is the ideal star to take on the role and already has a huge fan base from Loose Women and is a huge advocate of using her platform to promote inclusivity."

Jill Scott

Jill Scott could be part of the 2024 line up. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After being crowned I'm a Celebrity winner in I'm a Celebrity 2022 former England footballer Jill Scott was rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2023. But while she might not have appeared in the show last year, there is still time for her to show off her footwork in the new series.

Other rumoured names...

Other names that have been linked to the 2024 series include Phillip Schofield, Gino D'Acampo, Louis Theroux, Alan Carr and Rosie Jones.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 professional dancers

The Strictly professionals. (Image credit: BBC Studios/Robin Lee-Perrella)

While we are yet to get an official annoucncment about who is going to be dancing in the 2024 series, there is usually little change to the professional line up. Last year we saw Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Nancy Xu, Lauren Oakley and Michelle Tsiakkas all dance in the series. Sadly fan favourite Amy Dowden wasn't part of the line-up as she had been bravely battling cancer, however, it is hoped that she will be able to rejoin the show for the new series.

Male dancers for 2023 were Graziano Di Prima, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Giovanni Pernice, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Carlos Gu, and Vita Coppola. If this lineup is set to change for the new series we will update this guide.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 judges

It is thought the judging panel will stay the same for the new season. (Image credit: BBC)

Of course, the multi-award-winning competition is not complete without its fabulous judges.

The judging panel last year saw Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Head Judge Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke all return. It is thought the judging panel will remain the same for 2024 but we will update this guide as soon as anything official is announced.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 hosts

It is thought Tess and Claudia will be back for more presenting duties. (Image credit: BBC)

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have been co-presenting the series since 2010 and we couldn't imagine anyone else at the helm of the nation's favorite dancing competition! It is thought they will both be returning for the new series.

Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

The Winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 - Ellie Leach & Vito Coppola. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola were crowned champions of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The couple won the hearts of the nation with their infectious friendship and positive nature, and bowled the judges over with their performances each week - no mean feat considering Ellie had never danced before starting the show back in September!

Ellie and Vito reached the final where they battled it out for the glitterball trophy against Bobby and Dianne and Layton and Nikita. They danced an American Smooth to Robbie Williams’ cover of Ain’t That a Kick in the Head, a paso doble to Insomnia by 2WEI, and their show dance to a Jennifer Lopez megamix, with the public deciding they should be the very worthy 2023 winners.

Is there a trailer for Strictly Come Dancing 2024?

Not yet, it is a little too early for a trailer, but as soon as one is released by the BBC we will add it to this guide.