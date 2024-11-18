Eagle-eyed Strictly Come Dancing fans praise 'spot on' moment in the audience during Blackpool special
Strictly Come Dancing viewers spotted a significant moment
Strictly Come Dancing fans spotted a meaningful reaction in the audience in last night's episode after some harsh comments from the judges.
Last night's Strictly Come Dancing (which aired on Saturday, November 16th) saw the BBC dance competition move to Blackpool Tower Ballroom, where the contestants took to the floor to impress the judges.
But it was an audience reaction from one of the contestant's parents that got people talking.
EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick performed a jive to The Ketchup Song by Las Ketchup alongside dance partner Michelle Tsiakkas.
The star got a lukewarm reception from the judges, with Motsi Mabuse saying, "Your standing leg, just a little bit, a tiny little bit, it didn't give you that vibration you need so you can absorb the music."
The camera panned over to Jamie's mum, who appeared to 'roll her eyes' after Motsi's comments.
'Jamie mum being a supportive queen rolling the eyes after Motsi comments,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
While another said, 'Jamie's mum rolling her eyes at the judges...spot on!'
And another wrote, 'Loved seeing Jamie's mum rolling her eyes at him being over criticised again!'
To which another replied, 'Me too.'
While another said, 'Catching up on #Strictly. Chris was my favourite this week! Wynne, Pete & Jamie all with unsuitable music. Wynne & Pete both stitched with terrible themes & costumes also!'
Meanwhile, another said, 'Just re watched #Strictly (half watched last night because ill) Wow, @tashaghouri #tasha #tashghouri. If there was ever a #GameOfThrones musical, you to play Daenerys Targaryen and this would be her dance. A-maz-ing!'
Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday
