Strictly Come Dancing fans are ALL in agreement over this contestant

Strictly Come Dancing viewers are all saying the same thing about one contestant.

Pete Wicks was on the dance floor on Saturday night on November 30th for the latest instalment of Strictly Come Dancing alongside his professional dance partner Jowita Przystal after the pair made it to the BBC One dance contest's quarter-final.

However, some viewers were critical of how the judges rated the performance.

One Strictly Come Dancing fan wrote of the dance, 'Why are Pete and Jowita immune to criticism from the judges?

'He makes mistakes every single week and if it was anyone else they’d be getting crucified and not getting overmarked every week it’s a joke at this point.'

To which another fan of the BBC show said, 'Craig was so real for that 5.'

While another wrote, 'Why do the judges never wanna dwell on pete's mistakes but will go on and on about others that are actually good dancers #strictly.'

While another replied, 'Pete has long overstayed his welcome, he’s been the weakest dancer for weeks yet better performers are getting voted out cos all the middle aged Karens watching who think he’s hot keep voting for him!

'I implore any Pete fans, this is a dance competition, stop voting for him!'

And another said, 'Pete makes mistakes and Shirley says it's OK once again Diane telling Chris it's OK you are amazing coming up the stairs just makes me have tears.'

While another replied, 'He comes bottom every week you can't blame the judges for him staying in.'

And another fan said, 'Sorry, quarter final and Pete is getting it wrong, judges said he's shoddy and yet they keep praising him and somehow being persuaded to give him good critique. While others get put in dance off. I feel something isn't right here.'

To which another said, 'Can't believe the judges voted off montell and JJ Pete goes thru again shocked.'

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday 7th December.