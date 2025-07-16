I couldn't be happier that The Great British Sewing Bee is back — but I just have one complaint

The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 is finally here, and I couldn't be happier to have the show back on our screens.

Once again, we have been reunited with judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant as they cast their expert eyes over what the new batch of contestants were creating. We also have the lovely Sara Pascoe back on the show after Kiell Smith-Bynoe filled in last year while she was on maternity leave.

As always, the show got off with a bang, throwing the contestants in at the deep end with some tricky new challenges. First, they were faced with a Pattern Challenge, which saw them confronted with creating a tie-front blouse, while the Transformation Challenge saw the team having to make something new and wearable out of an old skirt.

The final challenge - the Made-to-Measure Task - saw the stitchers making pleated dresses and receiving the brilliant news that no one would be going home that week, but instead, two people would be going home the following week.

Sara, Esme and Patrick are back! (Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/Neil Sherwood)

However, despite all this wholesome, stitching joy, there is one thing that gets to me every time I watch The Great British Sewing Bee, and that is the fact that at the start of every episode, they seem to give away the entire series in about 30 seconds.

The opening scene always sees Sara and the judges doing some sort of amusing introduction to the episode, but then as get flash forwards of future weeks, including contestants sewing and outfits being shown on the catwalk.

But these aren't clips from the coming episode we are about to enjoy - they are from future episodes further down the line, meaning without even watching that closely, we can tell who is creating what, and the pickles they get themselves into.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That being said, the show is a joy, and I, for one, can't wait to see how the rest of the series unfolds.

The Great British Sewing Bee airs on Tuesday evenings at 9pm on BBC One. You can catch up on missed episodes on BBC iPlayer now.