MasterChef 2025: everything we know about the 21st series

MasterChef 2025 is set to see brand new challenges and an array of special guests as the show celebrates its 21st year.

MasterChef 2024 aired last spring, bringing us a bumper season celebrating 20 years of the much-loved series. However, there is now uncertainty surrounding the new series after Gregg Wallace was sacked from the show following a number of allegations.

Headlines about Wallace’s alleged misconduct emerged during the production of series 21, so while we might not know if or when the show is returning, we do know MasterChef 2025 has been filmed. According to BBC News, Wallace told PA News Agency that he is "deeply sorry for any distress" he caused, after 45 of the 83 allegations about his behaviour on MasterChef were upheld in a report by an independent law firm. Gregg said in his statement that "none of the serious allegations against me were upheld".

"I challenged the remaining issue of unwanted touching but have had to accept a difference in perception, and I am deeply sorry for any distress caused. It was never intended."

BBC News has reported that John Torode is also the subject of an allegation of using racist language as part of the same inquiry. John recently took to social media to explain that the remarks were allegedly made in 2018 or 2019 and that he had "absolutely no recollection of any of this and I do not believe that it happened".

As we wait for a decision to be made by the BBC and Banijay UK — the production company behind MasterChef — here is everything we know about the new series...

The BBC is yet to confirm when and if the new series will air, but as soon as we get any information, we will update this guide.

Grace Dent could be joining the show's judging panel in the future. (Image credit: BBC/Shine TV)

MasterChef 2025 judges

As the series was filmed in early 2024, both John Torode and Gregg Wallace will appear in the new series if it is shown - however, it is unclear how much of Gregg we will see on screen.

BBC News reported at the start of July 2025 that Gregg had officially been sacked from MasterChef, meaning fans are keen to know who could be replacing him in the future. One name that has been linked to the show is Grace Dent, after she presented Celebrity MasterChef alongside John in 2024.

According to The Mirror, BBC bosses are also reportedly keen to get John Torode’s wife Lisa Faulkner on the show. Lisa competed on Celebrity MasterChef in 2015, where she met John, and the couple went on to get married in 2019.

Since then, the couple have presented John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen together since 2019 and John and Lisa’s Food Trip Down Under, which aired earlier this year on ITV.

MasterChef 2025 contestants

We are still waiting to hear who will be taking part in MasterChef 2025, but as soon as the BBC releases any information, we will update this guide.

How will MasterChef 2025 work?

Each series, we see more than fifty hopefuls from across the UK joining the programme to show off their culinary skills before being whittled down over the next eight weeks, with the winner crowned in a tense finale.

Last year saw two new challenges added to the knock-out rounds over the course of the initial heats. To 'earn' a MasterChef apron and stay in the competition, the first challenge facing the contestants is called 'Basic To Brilliant'.

John Torode told us, "Basic To Brilliant is all about taking an everyday item such as a potato or an onion and turning it into something truly special. As you’ll see, you can do amazing things with an onion!"

The second new challenge was part of the Invention Test and required the cooks to think on their feet. John said, "The contestants are all given the same basic recipe, for example, it’s gnocchi in episode one, and we see how they each create different dishes from that. I love that round because you really see their personalities start to come out."

MasterChef 2025 trailer

Unfortunately, there isn't a trailer for the series, but if one is released by the BBC, we will add it to this guide.

Who won MasterChef 2024?

MasterChef 2024 winner Brin Pirathapan. (Image credit: BBC)

Brin Pirathapan, a veterinary surgeon whose love of cooking is inspired by his Sri Lankan heritage, was crowned the 20th winner of MasterChef.

At the time of winning, he said: "The food I grew up with was never boring. Coming from a Tamil, Sri Lankan background, we had nice food on the table and it's never bland.

"There was just something about this year where I thought if I didn't apply I would probably just sit and watch it and regret that I didn't."