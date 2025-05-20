How to watch MasterChef US season 15 online or on TV from anywhere

The creative cooking competition show returns on Wednesday, May 21 when MasterChef US season 15 returns to screens.

The fifteenth season of the spin-off of the hit UK cooking show, MasterChef season 15 is set to be helmed by returning judge Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Tiffany Derry.

You probably know all about the MasterChef formula if you're reading this article right now, but season 15 comes with its own twist.

In MasterChef US season 15, the title won't be contested by individuals but pairs, with the season called Dynamic Duos. Pairs of friends, relatives or couples will work together to win rounds of challenges in a bid to collect the $250,000 prize.

If you're keen to see the returning show, whether it's because of the twist or because you're a fan of the series, here's how to watch MasterChef US season 15.

How to watch MasterChef season 15 in the US

The earliest you can watch MasterChef season 15 is on Wednesday, May 21, when the show premieres on Fox.

Episodes will air every Wednesday at 8 pm ET/PT through the whole season.

Fox is available through most cable providers, but cord-cutters don't have that option. Instead several live TV streaming services offer Fox including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV

If you don't want to watch MasterChef on TV, your other option is to stream episodes on Hulu.

Each episode of season 15 will arrive on Hulu on Thursdays beginning Thursday, May 22.

Hulu starts at $9.99 per month for a subscription or $17.99 for ad-free streaming and we've got an entire guide on money-saving potential: Hulu deals.

How to watch MasterChef US season 15 in the UK or Australia

Cooking fans outside the US, including in the UK or Australia, won't be able to watch MasterChef US season 15 easily.

No release information for the show has been announced outside the US; in fact most past seasons haven't been released internationally at all.

In the UK a select few older seasons of the show are on STV Player and UPlay while in Australia, Channel 10 has a few. But neither of these libraries is even remotely complete and they don't have newer seasons.

How to watch MasterChef US season 15 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch MasterChef US season 15, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, sporting event, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our ranking of the best VPNs.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!