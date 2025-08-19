Hollyoaks spoilers: TERROR! Sienna Blake is HUNTED DOWN by her killer father!
Airs Wednesday 27 August on E4 at 7pm.
Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is TERRIFIED when she fears she could become her father, Jez Blake’s (Jeremy Sheffield) next victim in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Jez is now aware that his daughter Sienna knows that he is a serial killer and he will stop at NOTHING to silence her.
Tonight he tracks down Sienna and finds her on the run.
A cat and mouse chase between father and daughter gets underway in a garden centre as Sienna attempts to flee from her father with him in hot pursuit.
With Sienna in his clutches, Jez twists things round and plays the victim.
He pleads for help over the garden centre tannoy, claiming Sienna is armed and after him.
Sienna’s brother, Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) is alarmed when Jez makes all kinds of claims about Sienna and is not sure who to believe.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Will Jez convince Dodger that it is Sienna who is a dangerous killer?
Elsewhere, more secrets are revealed in the Black household after siblings Grace Black (Tamara Wall), Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) and Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) are forced to spend time with their criminal grandfather, Froggy (John Middleton).
Tonight Grace is shaken to her core when more truths emerge.
It’s all too much for Grace and she runs from the house.
Rex finds her in a distraught state but he doesn’t trust her and thinks it is another ploy she is using to stop him speaking out against her to the police.
Grace pleads with him to believe her version of events but he coldly pushes her away.
Later on, more HORRIFYING secrets relating to Grace are set to be revealed!
Plus, the Osborne family is ready for their youngest child, Morgan (Lottie-Rose Mulhall) to start primary school.
However, trouble is brewing when the little girl decides she doesn’t want to go.
Can her parents Nancy (Jessica Fox) and Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) get her through the school gates?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.