Hollyoaks spoilers: TERROR! Sienna Blake is HUNTED DOWN by her killer father!

Sienna Blake is terrified when her killer father Jez tracks her down!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is TERRIFIED when she fears she could become her father, Jez Blake’s (Jeremy Sheffield) next victim in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Jez is now aware that his daughter Sienna knows that he is a serial killer and he will stop at NOTHING to silence her.

Tonight he tracks down Sienna and finds her on the run.

Sienna attempts to hide from her killer dad, Jez Blake. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

But Jez is on her trail! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

A cat and mouse chase between father and daughter gets underway in a garden centre as Sienna attempts to flee from her father with him in hot pursuit.

With Sienna in his clutches, Jez twists things round and plays the victim.

He pleads for help over the garden centre tannoy, claiming Sienna is armed and after him.

Jez grabs the tannoy at the garden centre and warns people Sienna is armed and dangerous! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Sienna’s brother, Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) is alarmed when Jez makes all kinds of claims about Sienna and is not sure who to believe.

Will Jez convince Dodger that it is Sienna who is a dangerous killer?

Sienna frantically tries to escape from Jez. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, more secrets are revealed in the Black household after siblings Grace Black (Tamara Wall), Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) and Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) are forced to spend time with their criminal grandfather, Froggy (John Middleton).

Tonight Grace is shaken to her core when more truths emerge.

Grace Black is scared when she's triggered into remembering something from her past! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

It’s all too much for Grace and she runs from the house.

Rex finds her in a distraught state but he doesn’t trust her and thinks it is another ploy she is using to stop him speaking out against her to the police.

Grace pleads with him to believe her version of events but he coldly pushes her away.

Later on, more HORRIFYING secrets relating to Grace are set to be revealed!

There are more shock revelations for the Blacks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, the Osborne family is ready for their youngest child, Morgan (Lottie-Rose Mulhall) to start primary school.

However, trouble is brewing when the little girl decides she doesn’t want to go.

Can her parents Nancy (Jessica Fox) and Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) get her through the school gates?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.