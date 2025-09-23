Hollyoaks spoilers: MURDERER John Paul McQueen works out it’s Jez who’s the serial killer!

John Paul McQueen realises it's his ex fiancé Jez who is the killer!

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) finally realises that it is his ex fiancé, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) who is Hollyoaks’ serial killer in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Alcoholic John Paul, who has recently relapsed, wakes up bleary-eyed after an altercation with Jez in which a memory was triggered placing Jez at the scene the night Bobby Costello (Zak Sutcliffe) was murdered.

Mercedes McQueen with her son Bobby days before he was killed. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As the penny drops, a horrified John Paul, who was passed out in the back of a cab when Bobby was killed by Jez, realises just what terrible danger everyone is in.

He races round to the Blake house to warn Jez’s new fiancée, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) that she’s engaged to a serial killer.

However, Liberty is sceptical of John Paul who reeks of alcohol and is mumbling his warning in a blind panic.

She doesn’t believe what he’s saying and instead tells him he needs to get urgent help for his alcohol addiction and issues.

John Paul has been struggling with his alcohol addiction recently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, evil Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) has found Jez’s two hostages, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), tied up on the Love Boat.

However rather than saving their lives and rescuing them, Clare realises she can use the situation to her advantage.

She decides she will blackmail Jez ,who she is convinced is the one in possession of all her late husband, DI Banks, missing cash.

Will her ruse to manipulate Jez into doing what she wants, work?

Or is it Jez who will have the upper hand?

Dodger Savage and Cleo McQueen recently shared a kiss in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, things are complicated for Sienna’s brother, Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) and her girlfriend, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrins).

Convinced that Sienna was never coming back and was guilty of murder, Dodger and Sienna have recently grown closer and were seen sharing a kiss.

Tonight they start to suspect that Sienna may not be the serial killer after all.

Cleo and Dodger go to see Joel Dexter in prison. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Joel Dexter is in prison for the murder of Tommy Odenkirk. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The two of them put their feelings aside as they try and figure out the truth by visiting Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) in prison.

Joel is currently behind bars after confessing to the murder of Tommy Odenkirk (Brandon Fellows).

However when they talk to him, the pair realise Joel has no definite recollection of killing Tommy but that Jez Blake was at the scene of the crime!

Joel Dexter (left) confessed to killing Tommy Odenkirk (right) (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, after finding out that John Paul had come to warn Liberty about him, Jez needs to shut the situation down.

At The Hutch, John Paul is brushed off by a furious Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) who is rushing to get ready for her ex husband, Tony Hutchinson’s (Nick Pickard) plea hearing.

Jez turns up and confronts John Paul, who is beginning to doubt his own memories of the night of Bobby’s murder.

John Paul vows to get sober and uncover the truth. However, Jez decides he must act fast to silence John Paul for good.

Is he planning to make his ex lover and fiancé his next victim?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.