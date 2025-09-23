Hollyoaks spoilers: SILENCED! Has Jez Blake killed John Paul McQueen?

Has Jez Blake killed his ex fiancé, John Paul McQueen?

Serial killer Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) was sent into a spin in yesterday’s episode when his ex-fiancé John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) finally worked out that Jez was the real murderer of Bobby Costello.

Jez had to take immediate action to silence John Paul, but what has he done to him?

In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) friends and family are aghast to learn of John Paul’s fate.

Is John Paul McQueen still alive in Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, it’s the day of Tony Hutchinson’s (Nick Pickard) plea hearing. With everything that has been going on, his ex-wife, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher), is too distressed to attend.

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) decide to show their solidarity with Diane and also back out of going to court.

Darren and Nancy change their mind about supporting Tony in court. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, killer Jez has no such qualms and he and his fiancée Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) breezily announce they will go and show Tony their support.

Tony has been charged with the killing of Bobby Costello and Liberty is clueless that Bobby’s real killer is actually the man standing by her side, Jez!

Tony (left) is in prison for the murder of Mercedes McQueen's (right) son Bobby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tony is a bag of nerves as he faces the stand.

Right before heading in, Diane tells Liberty and Jez that the McQueens won’t be there due to the terrible events involving John Paul McQueen.

Liberty is chilled to the bone, knowing what she told her fiancé Jez Blake, minutes before the attack on John Paul.

As the plea hearing begins, Liberty is unable to stay silent and rushes to call detective Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) about her fears involving Jez.

But is it all too late?

As the hearing for Tony continues there are dramatic and frightening scenes for the residents who find themselves embroiled in the cross fire.

Grace is devastated when her sister Clare says she is fleeing Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is heartbroken when her sister Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) announces that she is fleeing Chester with her daughter, Tori, in tow.

Their grandfather Froggy Black (John Middleton) isn’t heartbroken, he’s furious with Clare!

On her way out of the village, Clare comes across the teens, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) and Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence).

Vicky confronts Clare when she spots her carrying something suspicious.

Meanwhile Clare is more determined than ever to find out who was responsible for killing her detective husband, DI Banks (Drew Cain).

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.