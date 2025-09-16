Hollyoaks spoilers: KISS? Cleo McQueen and Dodger get close!

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) seeks comfort in Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Cleo has an emotional time when she goes to visit her ex, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) in prison.

Joel was recently seen attacking fellow inmate, Tony Hutchison (Nick Pickard).

Cleo is horrified and goes to see Joel wanting to know if what she has heard is true.

Cleo goes to see her ex, Joel Dexter (right) in prison. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However she finds Joel in a very despondent state and she’s worried about him when he says he can’t remember anything.

Trying to lift him out of his fog, Cleo breaks some news to him.

Will she reveal that she is pregnant with his baby son?

Is Vicky about to discover that her ex fiancé, Robbie Roscoe (above), is dead? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) is DEVASTATED when she overhears Dodger showing Cleo the list of murder victims that he found.

When Vicky learns that her ex fiancé’s name, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham), is on the list she is heartbroken to realise he could be dead.

With Cleo also in turmoil, she turns to Dodger for emotional support but things get a little too cosy between the pair of them.

Sienna’s father, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) watches as the two of them grow closer.

Are they about to share a kiss?

Cleo McQueen goes to see Dodger Savage in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Cleo gets closer to Dodger, the brother of her girlfriend, Sienna Blake. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) who has been kept prisoner by Jez, along with Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is struggling as he has been unable to access his medication and his health is in rapid decline.

However, Sienna is about to take action and tells Ste that she is planning on KILLING her father Jez, that night.

Will she go through with it?

Sienna Blake (above) plans to kill her father Jez Blake as soon as possible. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, when Dodger visits the Osborne family looking for information on Robbie it’s all too much for Robbie’s brother, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson).

Darren has recently been floored by the bombshell that he is not the biological father of his daughter Morgan.

Now he is also being dealt the shock news that his brother may be dead.

When his wife Nancy (Jessica Fox) tries to console him, he angrily pushes her away.

Darren Osborne (above) is given more devastating family news. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Dodger has to break some upsetting news about Darren's brother, Robbie Roscoe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) who’s recently been released from prison, arranges a meal for him and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell). However he’s left rattled when he comes face-to-face with evil Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix).

Clare has some cruel words for him that cut him to the core.

During their date, Peri confesses she’s worried she’ll crumble soon with everything she’s been through.

Tom reassures her he’ll stay in the village if that’s what she needs.

Peri recently went to visit Tom when he was still in prison. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, Peri asks Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) for advice on what she should do with Tom.

However when talking to Marie, Peri is surprised to notice there’s something different about Marie.

What has she clocked?

Plus, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) goes to the police to give a statement about the night that Bobby Costello was killed.

Who is he going to name as the guilty party and how will it impact Tony?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.