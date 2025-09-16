Hollyoaks spoilers: KISS? Cleo McQueen and Dodger get close!
Airs Tuesday 23 Sept on E4 at 7pm.
Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) seeks comfort in Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on Cleo has an emotional time when she goes to visit her ex, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) in prison.
Joel was recently seen attacking fellow inmate, Tony Hutchison (Nick Pickard).
Cleo is horrified and goes to see Joel wanting to know if what she has heard is true.
However she finds Joel in a very despondent state and she’s worried about him when he says he can’t remember anything.
Trying to lift him out of his fog, Cleo breaks some news to him.
Will she reveal that she is pregnant with his baby son?
Meanwhile Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) is DEVASTATED when she overhears Dodger showing Cleo the list of murder victims that he found.
When Vicky learns that her ex fiancé’s name, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham), is on the list she is heartbroken to realise he could be dead.
With Cleo also in turmoil, she turns to Dodger for emotional support but things get a little too cosy between the pair of them.
Sienna’s father, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) watches as the two of them grow closer.
Are they about to share a kiss?
Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) who has been kept prisoner by Jez, along with Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is struggling as he has been unable to access his medication and his health is in rapid decline.
However, Sienna is about to take action and tells Ste that she is planning on KILLING her father Jez, that night.
Will she go through with it?
Later, when Dodger visits the Osborne family looking for information on Robbie it’s all too much for Robbie’s brother, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson).
Darren has recently been floored by the bombshell that he is not the biological father of his daughter Morgan.
Now he is also being dealt the shock news that his brother may be dead.
When his wife Nancy (Jessica Fox) tries to console him, he angrily pushes her away.
Meanwhile, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) who’s recently been released from prison, arranges a meal for him and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell). However he’s left rattled when he comes face-to-face with evil Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix).
Clare has some cruel words for him that cut him to the core.
During their date, Peri confesses she’s worried she’ll crumble soon with everything she’s been through.
Tom reassures her he’ll stay in the village if that’s what she needs.
Later, Peri asks Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) for advice on what she should do with Tom.
However when talking to Marie, Peri is surprised to notice there’s something different about Marie.
What has she clocked?
Plus, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) goes to the police to give a statement about the night that Bobby Costello was killed.
Who is he going to name as the guilty party and how will it impact Tony?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
