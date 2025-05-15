LEGO Masters season 5: release date, host and everything we know so far
LEGO Masters returns for season 5 with bigger builds, more drama and lots of bricks.
It's time for another beloved Fox reality competition to return for the summer. This beloved show features talented contestants and everyone's favorite building blocks: LEGO. LEGO Masters season 5 shares Monday nights with America's Most Wanted.
It's worth noting that LEGO Masters was renewed for a fifth season in September 2024, ahead of the season 4 premiere, so we could see another early renewal for season 6 in the coming weeks.
Here's what we know about Lego Masters season 5.
LEGO Masters season 5 release date
LEGO Masters season 5 premieres Monday, May 19, at 8 pm ET/PT. As we mentioned, the show will share Mondays with America's Most Wanted, which follows at 9 pm ET/PT. New episodes of LEGO Masters season 5 are available to stream the following day on Hulu.
We don't have a premiere date in the UK just yet, but as soon as one is available, we'll have it for you right here.
LEGO Masters season 5 airs on Fox. Fox is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord, then you can watch shows on Fox without cable through a live TV service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or FuboTV.
LEGO Masters season 5 premise
Here's the synopsis of LEGO Masters season 5 from Fox:
"Imagination, design and creativity are brought to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Once again, teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges – including a masquerade party and a colossal wedding cake challenge, with additional episodes celebrating iconic IPs including Star Wars, Wicked and Batman – to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creativity and skills to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO Masters."
LEGO Masters season 5 cast
Will Arnett (The Lego Batman Movie) is back as the host and he'll be joined by expert judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, who will help him find the LEGO Master out of an expansive field of contestants.
LEGO Masters season 5 trailer
Take a look at the Lego Masters season 5 trailer right here:
