Sling TV channels & packages: Orange, Blue and add-ons

Sling TV is the grandfather of the streaming industry. Its roots lie in the ability to watch your home cable feed from anywhere in the world — you'd literally plug your cable line into a Sling box, which would then spit out the feed online. Today, however, it's a more modern streaming television option.

Sling TV used to be the most popular live TV streaming service in the United States but, up against competition from YouTube TV it currently sits at No. 3 with 2.6 million subscribers at the end of Q3 2021.

That doesn't take away from the fact that Sling TV base packages are among the most affordable — with a mix of channels that are as close to a la carte TV as you can get — that's even after Sling TV increased its prices for new subscribers back in 2021.

Sling TV's flexibility is both good and bad — the channel options are numerous, but you'll have to do a little homework to make sure you're getting the channels you want. You'll also need to keep track of the Sling TV plan you're building because it's easy to rack up the costs and end up spending as much as you would with any of the other streaming services. Don't forget, although the Sling TV free trial offer has stopped, you can still try it at a reduced price ($25) before you buy.

Here's everything you need to know about Sling TV:

Sling TV channels: the Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans

Here's the gist of Sling TV: there are two main tracks. Yes, you can call them plans, but it's almost easier to think of them as the two main trunks of a rather large tree. They split off at first but also intermingle a bit.

Those two Sling TV plans — tracks, whatever — are Sling Orange and Sling Blue. You'll mostly find different channels in each, though there are a handful of common channels. You'll want to look through each plan to see if one has more channels that you want than the other.

For instance: If all you care about is ESPN and ESPN2, you can get those in the Sling Orange plan and not have to pay for anything else.

Customers can pick either Sling Orange or Sling Blue — each costs $10 a month the first month, and $35 a month after that.

Or, you can choose to get both — the Sling Orange + Blue bundle — which costs $20 for the first month and then $50 a month after that.

From there, each track has seven additional "Extras" that add additional channels at various pricing points.

There's where the faux a la carte feeling comes in. You're not locking yourself in to packages as big as AT&T TV Now, but you're also not merely paying for the channels you know you want to watch. There will be some channels that you don't in the plan that you don't need.

Sling Orange channels

Sling Orange channels number fewer than Sling Blue. But, if you're focused on sports, it's probably where you'll want to start as it's the plan that comes with ESPN.

With Sling Orange you can only stream on a single device at a time. Like all of the Sling plans, it comes with a free 50-hour DVR.

Here are all the channels you'll get with Sling Orange:

A&E, AMC, AXS TV, BBC America, BET, Bloomberg Television, Cartoon Network, Cheddar, CNN, Comedy Central, Comet, Disney Channel, Epix Drive-In, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Food Network, Freeform, Fuse, HGTV, History, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, Local Now, Motortrend, Newsy, Nick Jr., Stadium, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel, Viceland.

Sling Blue channels

Sling Blue has around 12 extra channels (give or take) over Sling Orange. It has more news and entertainment options than sports channels

Sling Blue also comes with the ability to stream on as many as three devices at once — useful if everyone in the house wants to watch something different .

The Sling Blue channels in the base plan:

A&E, AMC, AXS TV, BBC America, BET, Bloomberg Television, Bravo, Cartoon Network, Cheddar, CNN, Comedy Central, Comet, Discovery, E!, EPIX Drive-In, Food Network, Fox, Fox News, FS1, Fuse, FX, HGTV, History, HLN, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, Local Now, MSNBC, National Geographic, NBC, NBCSN, Newsy, NFL Network, Nick Jr., Stadium, SYFY, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, TRU TV, USA, Viceland.

Sling Orange extras

These are all of the channels available in the Extras on the Sling Orange track. If you've got the Sling Orange plan, you can add on as many (or as few) of these as you like. All prices are monthly.

Orange Sports Extra ($11 if you have either Sling Orange or Blue, $15 a month if you have both): ACC Network, ACCNX, beIN sports, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, PAC 12 Network, SEC Network, SEC+, Tennis Channel

ACC Network, ACCNX, beIN sports, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, PAC 12 Network, SEC Network, SEC+, Tennis Channel Orange Comedy Extra ($6): CMT, feTV, Game Show Network, Laff, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Revolt TV, truTV, TV Land

CMT, feTV, Game Show Network, Laff, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Revolt TV, truTV, TV Land Orange News Extra ($6): BBC World News, CGTN, Euronews, HLN, News18, Law & Crime, Newsmax, NewsNation, RT America, SCI, Weather Nation,

BBC World News, CGTN, Euronews, HLN, News18, Law & Crime, Newsmax, NewsNation, RT America, SCI, Weather Nation, Orange Lifestyle Extra ($6): Cooking Channel, DIY Network, FYI, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Lifetime Movie Network, VH1, WE TV

Cooking Channel, DIY Network, FYI, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Lifetime Movie Network, VH1, WE TV Orange Hollywood Extra ($6): Cinemoi, GRIT, HDNet Movies, H&I, REELZ, Sundance TV, TCM,

Cinemoi, GRIT, HDNet Movies, H&I, REELZ, Sundance TV, TCM, Orange Heartland Extra ($6): American Heroes, Destination America, Great American Country, INSP, Outdoor Channel, PixL, Pursuit, RFD-TV, Ride TV, Sportsman Channel, The Cowboy Channel, World Fishing Network

American Heroes, Destination America, Great American Country, INSP, Outdoor Channel, PixL, Pursuit, RFD-TV, Ride TV, Sportsman Channel, The Cowboy Channel, World Fishing Network AMC+ ($7): AMC+, Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films Unlimited

Sling Blue extras

These are all of the channels available in the Extras on the Sling Blue track. If you've got the Sling Blue plan, you can add on as many (or as few) of these as you like. All prices are monthly.

Blue Sports Extra ($11 if you have either Sling Orange or Blue, $15 a month if you have both): beIN Sports, FS2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Olympic Channel, PAC-12 Network, Tennis Channel, Big Ten Network

beIN Sports, FS2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Olympic Channel, PAC-12 Network, Tennis Channel, Big Ten Network Blue Comedy Extra ($6): CMT, feTV, Game Show Network, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Revolt TV, TV Land

CMT, feTV, Game Show Network, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Revolt TV, TV Land Blue Kids Extra ($6): BabyTV, Boomerang, ducktv, NickToons, TeenNick

BabyTV, Boomerang, ducktv, NickToons, TeenNick Blue News Extra ($6): BBC World News, CGTN, CNBC, Euronews, France 24 (English), Law &Crime, News18, Newsmax, NewsNation, NDTV 24x7, RT America, SCI, Weather Nation

BBC World News, CGTN, CNBC, Euronews, France 24 (English), Law &Crime, News18, Newsmax, NewsNation, NDTV 24x7, RT America, SCI, Weather Nation Blue Lifestyle Extra ($6): Cooking Channel, DIY Network, FYI, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Lifetime Movie Network, Oxygen, VH1, WE TV

Cooking Channel, DIY Network, FYI, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Lifetime Movie Network, Oxygen, VH1, WE TV Blue Hollywood Extra ($6): Cinemoi, FXX, FXM, GRIT, H&I, HDNet Movies, REELZ, Sundance TV, TCM

Cinemoi, FXX, FXM, GRIT, H&I, HDNet Movies, REELZ, Sundance TV, TCM Blue Heartland Extra ($6): American Heroes, Destination America, Great American Country, INSP, Outdoor Channel, PixL, Pursuit, RFD-TV, Ride TV, Sportsman Channel, The Cowboy Channel, World Fishing Network, Nat Geo Wild

Additional extras for both Orange and Blue packages include:

The Total TV Deal ($21), which provides all extra channels and cloud DVR space

($21), which provides all extra channels and cloud DVR space 4 Extras Deal ($13), offering Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra and Comedy Extra for half the price of all four

($13), offering Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra and Comedy Extra for half the price of all four NBA League Pass ($28.99), allows you to watch every out-of-market game

($28.99), allows you to watch every out-of-market game NBA Team Pass ($17.99), choose 1 out-of-market team to follow

($17.99), choose 1 out-of-market team to follow DVR Plus ($5) gives you up to 200 hours of DVR recording.

Premium channels on Sling TV

Sling also has a couple dozen "premium" channels which you can subscribe to individually. They are:

AcornTV

all blk

CONtv ($5)

CineFest ($5)

CineMoi ($3)

CocinaON

Comedy Dynamics ($5)

CONTV

The Country Network Plus

CuriosityStream ($3)

DOGTV ($5)

DOX ($3)

Docurama ($5)

Dove Channel ($5)

EPIX ($5)

FlixLatino ($3)

Grokker ($7)

Hallmark Movies Now ($6)

Here TV ($8)

Hopster ($5)

Magellan TV

Magnolia Selects ($5)

Monsters and Nightmares ($3)

Outside TV Features ($5)

Pantaya ($6)

PlayKids

STARZ ($9)

Showtime ($10)

Shudder

Sony liv

Stingray Karaoke ($7)

Stingray Qello ($8)

Sundance Now

Tastemade+

The Country Network ($3)

True Royalty

Tumblebooks TV

UP Faith & Family ($5)

VSiN ($4)

Warriors and Gangsters ($3)

Spanish-language and International plans on Sling

Sling TV also has a number of international options available.

Spanish-language plans include:

Best of Spanish TV ($10): UNIVERSO, Discovery en Espanol, History en Español, Estrella TV, Azteca, beIN SPORTS en Español, Discovery Familia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Cinelatino, Cine Sony, Pasiones, Vme Kids, PX Sports, NTN24, BabyTV Español, ¡HOLA! TV, Nat Geo Mundo, Tarima TV, Nuestra Vision, France 24 en Español, El Financiero Bloomberg TV

UNIVERSO, Discovery en Espanol, History en Español, Estrella TV, Azteca, beIN SPORTS en Español, Discovery Familia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Cinelatino, Cine Sony, Pasiones, Vme Kids, PX Sports, NTN24, BabyTV Español, ¡HOLA! TV, Nat Geo Mundo, Tarima TV, Nuestra Vision, France 24 en Español, El Financiero Bloomberg TV México ($10): Canal Once, CBTV Michoacán, Multimedios Televisión, AZ Clic, TeleFórmula, Milenio Televisión, AZ Cinema, Teleritmo, Video Rola, AZ Corazón, Cinema Dinamita, Mexicanal

Canal Once, CBTV Michoacán, Multimedios Televisión, AZ Clic, TeleFórmula, Milenio Televisión, AZ Cinema, Teleritmo, Video Rola, AZ Corazón, Cinema Dinamita, Mexicanal Caribe ($10): WAPA America, CubaMax, Telemicro, TV Quisqueya, Dominican View, Supercanal Caribe, Teleuniverso, Cinelatino, Pasiones

WAPA America, CubaMax, Telemicro, TV Quisqueya, Dominican View, Supercanal Caribe, Teleuniverso, Cinelatino, Pasiones Sudamérica ($10): Caracol, Nuestra Tele, NTN24, RCN Novelas, TV Venezuela, EVTV, Ecuavisa Internacional, Telefe Internacional, Todo Noticias, El Trece Internacional, TyC Sports, Bolivia TV, Canal Sur, Estudio 5, A3 Series

Caracol, Nuestra Tele, NTN24, RCN Novelas, TV Venezuela, EVTV, Ecuavisa Internacional, Telefe Internacional, Todo Noticias, El Trece Internacional, TyC Sports, Bolivia TV, Canal Sur, Estudio 5, A3 Series Centroamérica ($10): Centroamerica TV, Multimedios Costa Rica, Tele El Salvador

Centroamerica TV, Multimedios Costa Rica, Tele El Salvador España ($10): TV Española Internacional, Antena 3, A3Cine, A3 Series

TV Española Internacional, Antena 3, A3Cine, A3 Series Sling Deportes ($5): beIN SPORTS, TyC Sports, Nuestra Tele

Other international TV packages on Sling TV include:

South Asian: offering Voot, DESI Binge and Sony LIV on-demand services and a cricket channel, as well as packages in Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Punjabi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu

offering Voot, DESI Binge and Sony LIV on-demand services and a cricket channel, as well as packages in Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Punjabi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu Middle Eastern: offering channels in Arabic

offering channels in Arabic European: offering French, German, Greek, Italian and Polish

offering French, German, Greek, Italian and Polish South American: offering Brazilan

offering Brazilan East Asian: offering Cantonese, Mandarin and Taiwanese

offering Cantonese, Mandarin and Taiwanese International sports: offering world sports and cricket

About Sling TV DVR

Sling now offers 50 hours of DVR for free, whichever package you have.

If you need more, you can pay $5 a month for the enhanced "DVR Plus." That'll get you 200 hours of recording capability. If you go over that, however, you'll be able to "protect" your recordings so that they won't completely disappear. (Anyone who previously got 10 hours free now has 50, and anyone who previously paid for 50 hours now has 200.)

The majority of channels on Sling TV can now be recorded, with the exception of some digital offerings like ESPN3 or ACC Network Extra.

Does Sling TV stream in 4K?

Nope. Not yet.

Does Sling have free movies and shows?

Sling TV doesn't have free movies in the same sense as services like Tubi TV or even The Roku Channel. What you get is what you're paying for — lots of channels that also have movies and shows.

But if you're looking for a really good way to augment your Sling TV experience with more free movies and shows, there definitely are some great legitimate services that allow for that.