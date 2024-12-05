All 1923 season 1 airing free on Paramount Network ahead of 1923 season 2 debut

After a long stretch of quiet around the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, Paramount Plus has revealed some major information about the show: 1923 season 2 is set to premiere exclusively on the streaming service starting Sunday, February 23, 2025. But prior to the new season, all of 1923 season 1 is going to air on Paramount Network for the first time, allowing non-Paramount Plus subscribers to experience another saga involving the Dutton family in the early years of the 20th century.

Starting Sunday, December 8, Paramount Network will air episodes of 1923. For December 8 and December 15, 1923 episodes will air immediately following an all-new episode of Yellowstone season 5. The remaining six episodes will then be shown two per week.

Specific airtimes weren’t shared as of publication, but here is the official schedule for 1923 season 1 episodes airing on Paramount Network:

1923 did air its first episode on Paramount Network back when it premiered in December 2022, but this will be the first time that the entire series has aired on cable TV.

To watch 1923 season 1 on Paramount Network, you must have access to the cable channel. It is included in many traditional pay-TV providers and is carried by live TV streaming services, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Of course, if you are a Paramount Plus subscriber, you can watch 1923 season 1 at your own pace on the streaming service.

If you need a refresher, 1923 stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, who lead the Dutton family and the Yellowstone as the struggles of the early 20th century and the greed of others threaten their land. The series also featured a breakout romance between Brenadn Sklenar’s Spencer Dutton, who, while living abroad, meets Julia Schlaepfer’s Alex. Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché and Timothy Dalton rounded out the season 1 cast.

In addition to the announcement of 1923 season 2’s premiere date (which is almost two years exactly to when the season 1 finale debuted), Paramount Plus announced a new cast member in Jennifer Carpenter, though her role was not specified. A synopsis was also shared, check it out right here:

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob and Cara back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”

You can also watch a teaser for the new season right here: