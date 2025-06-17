The Pitt season 2: everything we know about the Noah Wyle medical drama

After becoming the first must-see TV show of 2025, The Pitt season 2 is clocking in for another shift.

The intense medical drama that quickly became a hit on Max (soon to be HBO Max once again). According to an official release from the streamer, The Pitt has consistently been in the top three most-watched titles globally since its debut. That combined with the show’s 95% “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes make it a bonafide hit. It could also be landing a handful of Emmy nominations when they are announced in July.

If you’re excited to watch The Pitt season 2, read on for everything you need to know about it, including the timeframe for when you can expect the new season to premiere.

While there is not a confirmed release date, The Pitt season 2 will premiere in January 2026, according to an official press release. Episodes are expected to release weekly, just as The Pitt season 1 did.

The first season premiered on Thursday, January 9. So if it sticks with a Thursday release, then the possible dates for The Pitt season 2’s premiere are January 8, January 15, January 22 and January 29.

You will need to be a Max subscriber in order to watch The Pitt season 2 when it premieres. In the meantime, you can catch up with the entire first season on-demand on Max.

If you are not currently a Max subscriber and are not sure you want to add another streaming service to your monthly budget for The Pitt, you will have the opportunity to check out the series on basic cable this fall. TNT is going to air all 15 episodes of The Pitt season 1 in fall 2025 (premiere date unclear at this time), though it is expected to just about lead into The Pitt season 2’s premiere. TNT is available through traditional pay-TV providers and live TV streaming services.

Unfortunately, The Pitt is not currently available to watch in the UK.

The Pitt season 2 cast

Jalen Thomas Brooks and Tracy Ifeachor in The Pitt (Image credit: Warrick Page/Max)

Noah Wyle leads The Pitt as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, the head of the ER at a Pittsburgh hospital. Wyle has plenty of experience playing a doctor, as his breakout role came in the long-running NBC series ER. Wyle is also known for starring in The Librarian franchise (though not the most recent The Librarians: The Next Chapter) and Leverage: Redemption.

But the show is very much an ensemble drama. Right now, the only other member of that ensemble we can be confident about for The Pitt season 2 is Ken Kirby, reprising his role as Dr. John Shen, as he is featured in the lone image from the second season with Wyle. There are no other confirmed cast members for The Pitt season 2 at this time, per Max’s official release.

However, it is widely expected that many of the main cast from season 1 will be back, including Tracey Ifeachor as Dr. Collins, Patrick Ball as Dr. Langdon, Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans, Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Mohan, Fiona Dourif as Dr. McKay, Taylor Dearden as Dr. King, Isa Briones as Dr. Santos, Gerran Howell as Whitaker and Shabana Azeez as Javadi.

However, as the show follows single shifts, it stands to reason that not all of these characters might be on the shift that is the focus of the season. Also, for characters like LaNasa’s Evans and Ball’s Langdon, their storylines left whether or not they’d be back at the hospital very much up in the air.

The Pitt season 2 plot

Like the cast, an official synopsis for The Pitt season 2 is not available at this time. What we do know is that the season will follow another shift in the hospital, depicted in real time, and according to reports it will pick up 10 months after the events of the first season, taking place over the Fourth of July weekend.

Here is the synopsis for the general show:

“The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.”

The Pitt season 2 trailer

There is no trailer for The Pitt season 2 at this time. When one becomes available we’ll add it right here.

But this YouTube short does give you the first look at season 2:

We're so back. Season 2 of The Pitt has begun filming. Stream Season 1 now on Max. - YouTube Watch On

The Pitt season 2 behind the scenes

In addition to starring in the series, Wyle is also an executive producer on The Pitt. Joining him in that role is series creator R. Scott Gemmill, John Wells (who was also a producer on ER), Michael Hissrich, Erin Jontow and Simran Baidwan. John Wells Productions produces the show in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The Pitt season 2 is filming interior scenes on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif., while exterior shots are being done on location in Pittsburgh.