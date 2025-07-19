Casualty dropped from BBC One in yet another scheduling shake-up

There is bad news for Casualty fans today, because the show has been bumped from Saturday night BBC schedules for the next few weeks.

There won't be any episodes airing over the next two Saturday evenings (July 19 and July 26), meaning the next episode will air on Saturday, August 2.

Instead of Casualty airing in its usual Saturday evening slot tonight (Saturday, July 19), we will instead see gameshows Blankety Blank and The Weakest Link. And next weekend will see BBC One airing the Avengers: Infinity War movie at the usual Casualty time.

Soap fans are no strangers to last-minute schedule changes being made to make way for movies and sporting events, with Casualty, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street all being bumped around the schedules recently due to summer sports like Wimbledon 2025 and the UEFA Women's European Championships 2025.

The most recent episode of Casualty saw Iain and Teddy take on their first shift with HART (Hazardous Area Response Team), where things took a terrifying turn when Teddy exposed Iain to a deadly virus.

Elsewhere, the drug crisis hit close to home for Jacob when a shortage of his son Blake’s schizophrenic medication led to harrowing scenes, and Jacob decided his only option was to get an expensive private prescription. But how will he afford it?

Also, Ngozi teetered on the brink of relapse and Indie got an interview for a position in Sheffield and, while she’s upset at the thought of leaving Holby, she was delighted when Cam offered to coach her over a drink in The Anchor.

Will she open up about her feelings?

Casualty usually airs on Saturday nights on BBC One and lands on BBC iPlayer at 6 am the same day. The next episode of Casualty won't air until 2 August.