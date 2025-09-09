Casualty spoilers: Rash Masum's shock reaction as Sunny is shot!

Rash Masum learns Sunny has been seriously injured in an execution style shooting in Casualty - Supply and Demand - Episode 11.

Rash Masum tries to save his ex in more ways than one after she is shot by Holby’s drug gang in the 11th instalment of Casualty 12-parter Supply and Demand — airing on BBC One, Saturday 13 September 2025 at 8.10pm (See our TV Guide ).



Elsewhere, Iain Dean’s behaviour towards Faith increasingly unsettles Stevie Nash, Ngozi Okoye’s final shift proves emotional, and Dylan Keogh is unimpressed with Flynn Byron’s dereliction of duty.



Full Casualty spoilers for Supply and Demand - Episode 11 below…

Can Rash Masum save Sunny?

Doctor Rash Masum receives shocking news when he answers Holby ED’s emergency phone this week - his ex-girlfriend Sunny Callahan has been shot and is being raced to the department under armed guard!

Rash (Neet Mohan) was instrumental in former pharmacist Sunny’s arrest when he discovered she’d been stealing morphine from the hospital for a local drug gang. This week Sunny (Ralph & Katy star Jamie Marie Leary) is in the witness stand at Holby Crown Court when she’s gunned down by the ruthless criminals - even though she’d refused to name names in her testimony.

Sunny and Rash in happier times. Will she live to repent her crimes? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Shaken and guiltstricken Rash insists on treating his ex, and the medic's worried friend, Rida Amaan, volunteers to assist…

“That’s where Rida’s strength lies - she’s a nurse, a carer and often selflessly looks after other people,” says Sarah Seggari, whose nurse character almost had a relationship with Rash in the past. “Rash and Rida will always be in each other’s lives.”

Rida finds herself caught between Rash and Flynn while Sunny's life is on the line... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Admitted with a gunshot wound to her chest, Sunny needs urgent surgery. Yet, even as her condition deteriorates, Rash encourages her to make a full confession to the police even though clinical lead Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) is furious about delaying life-saving treatment.

Can Rash save Sunny and help take down Holby’s deadly drug dealers?

Stevie discovers Iain in a shocking act!

This visit to Holby - the penultimate episode in the Supply and Demand 12-parter - opens with an armed response to the shooting, as the drama is dialed up in anticipation of next week’s unmissable finale.

Paramedic Iain Dean, still on secondment with the HART team and is a first responder at Holby Crown Court.

In his professional life Iain (Michael Stevenson) is saving lives on the front line. Yet his behaviour towards Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) becomes increasingly unsettling to witness - especially for the couple’s best friend Stevie Nash.

An action man in his working life, but will Iain take action when it comes to his marriage? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Not only is Iain giving Faith the silent treatment after their first therapy session, he has no problem opening up to Stevie (Elinor Lawless) about his innermost thoughts and feelings. That in itself may seem innocent enough, but viewers will remember that Stevie attempted to kiss Iain at her best friend’s wedding!



To be fair to the ED consultant, she was particularly vulnerable at the time, and it doesn’t seem like there are any untoward inventions at play here. Stevie also acts as a confidant for Faith, who is confused as to why her husband is avoiding her, and clearly cares about the newlyweds’ happiness.

Iain has been giving Faith the cold shoulder since their first couple's counselling appointment. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

However, Iain’s actions towards the end of this episode, coupled with a shock development, have the potential to cause far-reaching harm.



Will Stevie be forced to break his confidence?

Stevie begs Iain to think about Faith... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Also in Casualty this week

As news of the shooting comes through to Holby ED, Dylan Keogh (William Beck) and Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) once again find themselves leading the emergency response in the absence of the department’s clinical lead. When Flynn Byron does eventually rock up, it’s clear that he’s had another big night…



Initially Flynn doesn’t appear to be taking the role seriously, but will he redeem himself when nurse Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) turns to him for advice?

Meanwhile, Dylan gives Ngozi a thoughtful parting gift and receives a heartfelt hug in return...

Dylan Keogh leads from the front. Time for a job swap with Flynn, perhaps? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Grieving Nicole Piper is thrown for a loop when she realises it’s Ngozi’s last day in Holby ED. She only realises that they’ll soon be parting ways after her ex invites the doctor to her ‘surprise’ leaving party later that evening.



But, before then, the former lovers must work closely together as they treat musician Ricky Valens (Alex Farrell), who is suffering from severe alcohol poisoning. Nicole (Sammy T. Dobson) is impressed as Ngozi keeps a cool head and remembers an experimental remedy that could save the young man’s life.

Will there be tears and regret as they prepare to part ways for good?

This episode highlights how good Nicole and Ngozi can be together. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Yet, unknown to Nicole, Ngozi is reeling from the sudden appearance of a returning patient. When she last saw Joel Hannigan (superbly played by Israel J Fredericks) the nurse had outed him as an undercover police officer, resulting in the death of another patient. Now, however, Joel has descended into drug addiction and self-destruction.



Can guilt-ridden Ngozi help Joel?

Now 30-days sober, Ngozi is devastated when she comes face-to-face with Joel. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

And, finally, Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak) reluctantly agrees to go on a date with Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh). Will he stand her up again? Or could this be the start of a new romance?

Adorkable! Could Indie and Cam be the next Fenisha and Ethan? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Find out when Casualty’s Supply and Demand - Episode 11 airs on BBC One on Saturday 13 September 2025 at 8.10. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.