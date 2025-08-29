TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday, August 30, including new episodes of Annika and Casualty
There is also a new series of You Bet! to enjoy.
Here's our TV tonight picks for Saturday, August 30 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
Annika, BBC1, 9.10 pm
'Nothing says a relaxing holiday like a mobile homicide unit!’ Annika (Nicola Walker) is staying at a Perthshire eco resort with her father Magnus (Sven Henriksen) when he drily makes this observation following his daughter’s discovery of a body in the stream near their cabin. There are more of Annika’s to-camera eye-rolls than usual as she’s wearing a blood-pressure monitor and reckons her strained relationship with Magnus is sending the readings rocketing. Meanwhile, Morgan (Silvie Furneaux), who’s doing work experience at the resort, is keen to play happy families, but she’s still unaware that a vital piece of that particular puzzle is imminent…
Casualty, BBC1, 8.20 pm
Jan (Di Botcher) channels her inner Miss Marple as she sets out to unmask the morphine thief. We know Sunny is the culprit, but can she keep Jan, and Holby’s terrifying drug dealers, at bay by setting up pharmaceutical driver Terry (Bill Fellows) – who may prove tragically essential in bringing the city’s illegal activities to a grinding halt? If variety is the spice of life, this episode is a peppery mix of detection, deceit and, randomly, drama involving a deadly scorpion.
You Bet! on Tour, ITV1, 8 pm
Stephen Mulhern takes his popular show on the road in this new series as he travels the UK and gets people to take on more ‘brilliantly bonkers and amazing challenges’, which could see them win £5,000 as a You Bet! champion. He’ll also be joined by celebrities including Rylan Clark, Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond, Zoe Ball and Oti Mabuse as they try to predict how each of the challenges will turn out. Tonight’s panel features Alesha Dixon, Josie Gibson and Josh Widdicombe. How accurate will their predictions be?
The Hit List, BBC1, 5.45 pm
Following a run of regular episodes, Rochelle and Marvin Humes are hosting celebrity specials of their music-based quiz, which this week sees former Boyzone star Shane Lynch and his wife Sheena White, star of the reality show The Real Housewives of Cheshire, take on Radio 1 presenters Matt Edmondson and Jeremiah Asiamah and The Great Pottery Throw Down’s Keith Brymer Jones and comedian Sophie Duker. The three teams attempt to name songs and artists in quirky rounds such as You’re the First, You’re the Last, where the title is in either the opening or last lyric of a song. The winners will get the chance to win £10,000 for their chosen charity.
