TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday, September 13, including a new episode of Casualty

Casualty, BBC1, 8.10 pm

(Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

This visit to Holby – the penultimate episode in the Supply and Demand 12-part run – opens with an armed response to a shooting, as the drama is dialled up in anticipation to next week’s unmissable finale. Here, Sunny is gunned down in Holby Crown Court and raced to the ED under armed guard, where Rash tries to save his ex in more ways than one... Meanwhile, Iain’s behaviour towards Faith becomes increasingly unsettling. Not only is he giving his wife the silent treatment but he’s opening up to Stevie (Elinor Lawless). Yep, Faith’s best friend, Stevie. The bridesmaid who kissed Iain at his wedding, Stevie. What could possibly go wrong, Stevie?

Last Night of the Proms, BBC2, 6.55 pm

(Image credit: BBC)

The traditional closing night of the Proms season from London’s Royal Albert Hall will feature many of the pieces we’ve come to expect, such as Fantasia on British Sea-Songs, Rule, Britannia! and Jerusalem. Alongside those, there’s a varied programme including music from Franz Lehár’s operetta The Merry Widow, Paul Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (used in the Disney film Fantasia) and Modest Mussorgsky’s A Night on the Bare Mountain. Tonight will be notable as the final performance by trumpeter Alison Balsom – she’ll play Hummel’s Trumpet Concerto in E flat major – before she retires to spend more time with her family.

The Hit List, BBC1, 5.40 pm

(Image credit: BBC / Tuesday's Child TV / Ellie Merridale)

Marvin and Rochelle Humes host a famous family special of the music quiz. Actor Kola Bokinni and his sister DJ Yinka Bokinni, Outnumbered siblings Tyger Drew-Honey and Ramona Marquez, and Stacey Dooley and her partner, actor and dancer Kevin Clifton, compete to name as many songs and artists as possible, with the best pair playing for up to £10,000 in the final round.

The Royal Rich List, Five, 7.30 pm

We don’t need to be told that the Royal Family is incredibly rich and has billions of pounds’ worth of assets – these are people who have spent their lives in palaces, have crown jewels and can travel in an actual gold coach (OK, it’s not real gold, but it’s worth around £2 million). This feature-length documentary gets down to the nitty-gritty a bit more than the average Saturday-night royal content on 5, as it hears from royal commentators and financial experts on who owns what in one of the world’s richest families.