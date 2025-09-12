TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday, September 13, including a new episode of Casualty
There is also the Last Night of the Proms to enjoy.
Here's our TV tonight picks for Saturday, September 13.
For more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide and check out TV Times Magazine for exclusive chats and features!
Casualty, BBC1, 8.10 pm
This visit to Holby – the penultimate episode in the Supply and Demand 12-part run – opens with an armed response to a shooting, as the drama is dialled up in anticipation to next week’s unmissable finale. Here, Sunny is gunned down in Holby Crown Court and raced to the ED under armed guard, where Rash tries to save his ex in more ways than one... Meanwhile, Iain’s behaviour towards Faith becomes increasingly unsettling. Not only is he giving his wife the silent treatment but he’s opening up to Stevie (Elinor Lawless). Yep, Faith’s best friend, Stevie. The bridesmaid who kissed Iain at his wedding, Stevie. What could possibly go wrong, Stevie?
Last Night of the Proms, BBC2, 6.55 pm
The traditional closing night of the Proms season from London’s Royal Albert Hall will feature many of the pieces we’ve come to expect, such as Fantasia on British Sea-Songs, Rule, Britannia! and Jerusalem. Alongside those, there’s a varied programme including music from Franz Lehár’s operetta The Merry Widow, Paul Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (used in the Disney film Fantasia) and Modest Mussorgsky’s A Night on the Bare Mountain. Tonight will be notable as the final performance by trumpeter Alison Balsom – she’ll play Hummel’s Trumpet Concerto in E flat major – before she retires to spend more time with her family.
The Hit List, BBC1, 5.40 pm
Marvin and Rochelle Humes host a famous family special of the music quiz. Actor Kola Bokinni and his sister DJ Yinka Bokinni, Outnumbered siblings Tyger Drew-Honey and Ramona Marquez, and Stacey Dooley and her partner, actor and dancer Kevin Clifton, compete to name as many songs and artists as possible, with the best pair playing for up to £10,000 in the final round.
The Royal Rich List, Five, 7.30 pm
We don’t need to be told that the Royal Family is incredibly rich and has billions of pounds’ worth of assets – these are people who have spent their lives in palaces, have crown jewels and can travel in an actual gold coach (OK, it’s not real gold, but it’s worth around £2 million). This feature-length documentary gets down to the nitty-gritty a bit more than the average Saturday-night royal content on 5, as it hears from royal commentators and financial experts on who owns what in one of the world’s richest families.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.