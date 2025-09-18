TV tonight: our highlights for Friday, September 19, including Bake Off: An Extra Slice

Here's our TV tonight picks for Friday, September 19.

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice, C4, 8 pm

It was Bread Week in the Bake Off tent and lord of this dough-main Paul Hollywood set some tricky challenges. As well as looking back over the highs and lows, Jo Brand will commiserate with the third contestant to leave the competition, while Tom Allen checks out the wares brought into the studio by some brave home bakers. This week’s panel includes Natalie Cassidy and Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

Fawlty Towers The Play, U&Gold, 9 pm

Marking 50 years since the BBC aired the first episode of John Cleese's Fawlty Towers, this recording of the hit stage play combines three classic episodes into one storyline, and stars Adam Jackson-Smith, Anna-Jane Casey and Hemi Yeroham as Torquay hotelier Basil, his wife Sybil and Spanish waiter Manuel. It’s a reminder of just how brilliant those original scripts and performances were, but the original theatre cast members are superb in their roles, and while many of the lines are still etched in our memories, from "Don’t mention the war!" to "Que?", there’s a surprise in store, plus an onstage appearance from the great man himself.

Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out, 5, 8 pm

How much does Helen Mirren weigh? No, of course we don't mean the real Helen Mirren - we're talking about Susan Calman’s beloved camper van, named after the Oscar-winning actor. As Susan and Helen (van) head back on the road, this week they're travelling in and around the Malvern Hills, and when visiting the Black Country Living Museum, Susan can’t resist parking up at the Dudley Weighbridge Office to see how Helen measures up. Over the course of her journey she also takes a fascinating canal tour, has a ride in a Morgan motor car and visits the world’s smallest commercial theatre.