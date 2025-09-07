TV tonight: our highlights for Monday, September 8, including the next episode of The Guest
There is also a new daytime crime drama, The Sunshine Murders, to enjoy.
Here's our TV tonight picks for Monday, September 8 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
The Guest, BBC1, 9 pm
After the shocking ending to last week’s episode, Ria (Gabrielle Creevy) is questioned by the police, while her feckless boyfriend, Lee (Sion Daniel Young), blames himself for not helping out more. Fran (Eve Myles) asks Ria to come back to work for her, which is a welcome distraction from the anonymous messages Ria keeps getting, but Lee thinks Fran isn’t to be trusted. He’s not the only one – if you remember, the handyman, Derek (Clive Russell), had previously warned Ria, ‘Get out of here while you can’. What did he mean? And who is behind those increasingly threatening messages? The uneasy tension continues to build in this twisty psychological thriller.
The Sunshine Murders, 5, 2.15 pm
New Zealand farmer Shirley Rangi (Emily Corcoran) fetches up in Athens in this first episode of a ‘cosy crime’ series, originally scheduled to air on Tuesday, September 2. She’s there in search of her father, but unexpectedly finds a secret half-sister, Detective Helen Moustakas (Dora Chrysikou). At first, Helen finds her to be an unwelcome annoyance, but Shirley’s shrewd observational skills and insights prove surprisingly useful during Helen’s investigation into the death of an archaeologist. Look out for Peter Andre as pathologist George. The series continues with new stories every afternoon until Friday.
Thailand: The Dark Side of Paradise, BBC3, 10 pm
It’s been fascinating to watch 2018 Love Island contestant Zara McDermott develop into an accomplished presenter of documentaries, and here she delves into the highs and lows of holiday haven Thailand. The first episode sees Zara explore Bangkok from a backpacker’s point of view, before delving into its bustling red light district. Continues until Wednesday and is also available as a box set on BBC iPlayer.
Jamie: Eat Yourself Healthy, Channel 4, 8 pm
We’re all well used to newspaper reports on the next ‘superfood’, or consumer shows telling us why we need this or that trending ingredient in our fridges or larders, so what’s been refreshing about Jamie Oliver’s latest series is bringing the science together with recipes that look genuinely delicious. In this week’s episode, for example, we may know that fermented foods are good for the gut, but how about using kimchi in a sauce for a seared tuna dish to boost our bone health? Other highlights include a squash risotto with potential to help with our eyesight, plus a look at how compounds in kiwi fruit could aid sleep.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
