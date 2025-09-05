TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday, September 6, including a new game show, Win Win

Here's our TV tonight picks for Saturday, September 6 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Win Win, ITV1, 7.15

(Image credit: Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery)

It’s been quite a few years since we last saw former comedy partners and presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins together on TV (although they have hosted a podcast together), so we’re delighted they’re back on prime time with a brand new series. There are plenty of quiz shows in the schedules, but there’s a major difference with this one, which poses Family Fortunes-style survey questions. It’s interactive in that viewers can play along at home, not just for their own enjoyment or to satisfy a competitive streak, but to have the chance to win the same prizes as the studio contestants. At the end of the series’ run, there’s £1 million up for grabs – which could be won by a lucky viewer!

Annika, BBC1, 9.10 pm

(Image credit: BBC/UKTV/Graeme Hunter)

The plot threads involving the fractured family of DI Annika Strandhed (Nicola Walker) continue to be woven throughout this final episode in the series, revolving especially around the father figures of Magnus (Sven Henriksen) and Michael (Jamie Sives). The Marine Homicide Unit is assigned the case when a retired detective inspector dies in a houseboat fire. One of the suspects is ex-con Gary Nair (a creepy turn by Two Doors Down’s Jonathan Watson) and, as the investigation continues, it becomes more and more personal for Annika. We’re left with a brilliant cliffhanger, but it’s uncertain if it’ll be resolved as there are currently no plans for a third series…

Casualty, BBC1, 8.20pm

(Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Armed with her biological mother’s address, tonight Nicole Piper heads to Newcastle seeking answers about why she was put into foster care as a young child. In true drama fashion, she turns up on Tina Piper’s doorstep, is mistaken for a district nurse and invited inside. But, that plot convenience aside, this is an episode worth tuning in for. Before long Nicole’s experiencing flashbacks, Tina’s rumbled her real identity and from there the shocks keep coming. A truly moving and dignified exploration into the medic’s painful past and resulting hard truths with standout performances from I, Daniel Blake’s Sammy T. Dobson and Sharon Percy.

You Bet! On Tour. OTV1, 8.15 pm

As Stephen Mulhern continues to take his game show around the UK, he finds more people ready to take on his challenges as they bid to win £5,000. As ever, there’s a celebrity panel on hand, whose task is to try to predict whether those challenges will be completed. Today, that falls to Rob Beckett, Zoe Ball and Eddie Kadi.