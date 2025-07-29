TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, July 30, including Destination X
Also on is Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace and the final episode of Bookish
Here's our TV tonight picks for Wednesday, July 30 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
Destination X, BBC1, 9 pm
All aboard for Rob Brydon's gripping new game show Destination X! The players will need keen observation, good geographical knowledge and well-honed social skills as they travel around Europe on a bus with covered windows, trying to decipher clues and work out where they’re going.
At the end of each episode, they must guess where they are – and the contestant with the least accurate answer is instantly eliminated. Best of all, it’s designed for viewers to play along at home, so pay close attention to see if you can crack the code. Our guess was hopelessly off in episode one, but still not quite as wrong as some of the contestants! Continues tomorrow.
Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace, ITV1, 9 pm
What Happened Next. One of the positive outcomes of Long Lost Family is that the discoveries don't stop when the cameras do. This update revisits two stories for which appearing on the show has proven to be just the beginning.
Full sisters Lee-Ann and Natasha, who were both abandoned as babies in hospital toilets, found each other in 2022 after a four-year search, but now there are new revelations for them. And there’s an update on Liz, who had news on her parents after 59 years, and how the course of her life has changed.
Bookish (last one in series), U&Alibi, 8 pm
Book (Mark Gatiss) is called to the lavish Walsingham Hotel to help investigate after Captain Victor Orr (Hotel Portofino’s Mark Umbers) dies from a poisoned drink in the hotel bar. Rather awkwardly for everyone, Orr was there on a night out with Book’s wife Trottie (Polly Walker), who inevitably becomes a suspect. Meanwhile, Jack (Connor Finch) has sought alternative employment after falling out with the Books, who have to ask themselves if their "arrangement" still works.
The murder mystery is as compelling as we’ve come to expect, but it’s the gradual exploration of the main characters’ backstories that make this last two-parter truly sing. We’re already looking forward to the second series!
The Moors Murders: A Search for Justice, BBC2, 9 pm
This two-part series looks at long-lost legal documents and recordings of child killers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in a bid to find the body of 12-year-old Keith Bennett. Cold-case specialist Martin Slevin and body-recovery expert Professor John Hunter are among those hoping to find new clues.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
