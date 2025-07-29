TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, July 30, including Destination X

Here's our TV tonight picks for Wednesday, July 30 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Destination X, BBC1, 9 pm

All aboard for Rob Brydon's gripping new game show Destination X! The players will need keen observation, good geographical knowledge and well-honed social skills as they travel around Europe on a bus with covered windows, trying to decipher clues and work out where they’re going.

At the end of each episode, they must guess where they are – and the contestant with the least accurate answer is instantly eliminated. Best of all, it’s designed for viewers to play along at home, so pay close attention to see if you can crack the code. Our guess was hopelessly off in episode one, but still not quite as wrong as some of the contestants! Continues tomorrow.

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace, ITV1, 9 pm

What Happened Next. One of the positive outcomes of Long Lost Family is that the discoveries don't stop when the cameras do. This update revisits two stories for which appearing on the show has proven to be just the beginning.

Full sisters Lee-Ann and Natasha, who were both abandoned as babies in hospital toilets, found each other in 2022 after a four-year search, but now there are new revelations for them. And there’s an update on Liz, who had news on her parents after 59 years, and how the course of her life has changed.

Bookish (last one in series), U&Alibi, 8 pm

(Image credit: U&Alibi)

Book (Mark Gatiss) is called to the lavish Walsingham Hotel to help investigate after Captain Victor Orr (Hotel Portofino’s Mark Umbers) dies from a poisoned drink in the hotel bar. Rather awkwardly for everyone, Orr was there on a night out with Book’s wife Trottie (Polly Walker), who inevitably becomes a suspect. Meanwhile, Jack (Connor Finch) has sought alternative employment after falling out with the Books, who have to ask themselves if their "arrangement" still works.

The murder mystery is as compelling as we’ve come to expect, but it’s the gradual exploration of the main characters’ backstories that make this last two-parter truly sing. We’re already looking forward to the second series!

The Moors Murders: A Search for Justice, BBC2, 9 pm

This two-part series looks at long-lost legal documents and recordings of child killers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in a bid to find the body of 12-year-old Keith Bennett. Cold-case specialist Martin Slevin and body-recovery expert Professor John Hunter are among those hoping to find new clues.