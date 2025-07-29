Down Cemetery Road: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the crime thriller
Emma Thompson stars in the new Apple TV Plus series based on the Mick Herron book series.
Apple TV Plus and Mick Herron are continuing their partnership, as the author’s book series about private investigator Zoë Boehm is becoming a TV series, Down Cemetery Road.
Herron’s Slow Horses series of spy novels has become one of the best shows on Apple TV Plus, with Slow Horses season 5 premiering in fall 2025, but Down Cemetery Road features a brand new set of characters that doesn’t have any current connection to the world of Slow Horses (so a Gary Oldman Jackson Lamb cameo is quite unlikely). But that doesn’t mean the crime drama doesn’t have star power and plenty of intrigue to get viewers attention.
Down Cemetery Road release date
Apple TV Plus is debuting Down Cemetery Road on Wednesday, October 29, with the show exclusively streaming on the platform.
The first two episodes of Down Cemetery Road are going to be available to watch immediately, followed by one new episode each week. With eight episodes in total, new episodes of Down Cemetery Road will premiere every Wednesday through December 10.
Another note about the schedule, Down Cemetery Road is premiering one week after the end of Slow Horses season 5 (on October 22).
With Down Cemetery Road being an Apple TV Plus exclusive, you must be a subscriber to the streaming service in order to watch.
Down Cemetery Road cast
Emma Thompson leads Down Cemetery Road as private investigator Zoë Boehm. This is a rare TV appearance for the Oscar-winning Thompson. Her last starring role in a TV series was 2019’s TV miniseries Years and Years, while her other big TV credit is 2003’s Angels in America; she’s had a few guest spots and roles in some TV movies as well over the years. Thompson was most recently seen in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.
Sharing top billing with Thompson for the series is Ruth Wilson, playing Sarah Tucker. Wilson has starred in a number of high profile TV series, including A Very Royal Scandal, His Dark Materials, The Affair and Luther.
Also starring in Down Cemetery Road are Adeel Akhtar (Black Doves), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Black Doves), Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer), Darren Boyd (Trying), Tom Riley (Murder Is Easy), Adam Godley (The Great), Sinead Matthews (Things You Should Have Done), Ken Nwosu (Black Doves), Fehinti Balogun (A Gentleman in Moscow) and Aiysha Hart (We Are Lady Parts).
Down Cemetery Road plot
Based on the books series by Herron and written by Morwenna Banks (who has written multiple episodes of Slow Horses), here is the official synopsis for Down Cemetery Road:
“When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Tucker becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm. Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.”
Down Cemetery Road trailer
