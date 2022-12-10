A Gentleman In Moscow — release date, plot and all about the Ewan McGregor series

A Gentleman In Moscow sees British star Ewan McGregor slipping into the well-heeled shoes of Count Alexander Rostov for new series coming to Paramount Plus and Showtime in 2023.

The show is adapted from Amor Towles’ historical novel A Gentleman in Moscow (opens in new tab) and follows Count Rostov who, in the aftermath of the Russian revolution, finds his once privileged existence places him on the wrong side of history. He faces a Soviet tribunal and instead of execution, he’s banished to the opulent Hotel Metropol indefinitely, threatened with death if he ever tries to leave. As the years pass Rostov makes a new life within the walls of the hotel while, outside, decades of tumultuous history unfold.

“It’s an amazing, wonderful story and I am very excited to get to play such a fabulous role,” says Ewan McGregor, who is also serves as. executive producer on the series.

So here’s all you need to know about A Gentleman In Moscow...

A Gentleman In Moscow will launch on Paramount Plus in the UK and Showtime in the US in 2023. There’s no official release date yet but we’ll update you when one is confirmed.



Is there a trailer for A Gentleman In Moscow?

THere's on trailer for A Gentleman In Moscow yet, but as soon as there is we will post it on this page.

A Gentleman In Moscow plot

In 1922 aristocrat Count Alexander Rostov, played by Ewan McGregor, is sentenced to ‘house arrest’ by a Bolshevik tribunal following the Russian revolution. After years of luxury, Rostov must see out his days in an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol, opposite the Kremlin. As he tries to find a purpose for his life, decades of history are unravelling in the outside world, but Rostov is experiencing life-changing emotional discoveries of his own.

A Gentleman In Moscow cast — Ewan McGregor as Count Rostov

A Gentleman In Moscow sees Ewan McGregor playing Count Rostov, who has never worked a day in his life but must find a point to his life while under house arrest.

Ewan McGregor rocketed to stardom in the 1990s playing Renton in Trainspotting in 1996, a role he reprised for the sequel in 2017. That decade he also starred in Shallow Grave and Brassed Off. His other movies have included Moulin Rouge!, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, A Life Less Ordinary, Little Voice and Black Hawk Down and he plays the iconic role of Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi in three Star Wars prequels plus the recent Disney Plus spin-off series. He also plays Doctor Sleep and has lent his voice to Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast and Cricket in Pinocchio.

Ewan McGregor in recent Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi. (Image credit: Lucasfilm / Disney Plus)

Who else is starring in A Gentleman In Moscow?

Other cast for A Gentleman In Moscow have yet to be announced but we’ll update this page when more details are released.