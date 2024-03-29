A Gentleman in Moscow episode 1 recap: the new Russia

The Russian Revolution in 1917 changed the face of Russia from an aristocracy to a communist country. In A Gentleman in Moscow, we see that transformation through the eyes of one man, Count Alexander Rostov (Ewan McGregor).

Four years after the revolution, Rostov is brought in front of a Soviet tribunal deciding what to do with the remaining aristocrats. The worst possible outcome is death (as one man receives in the opening moments), however because of a poem Rostov wrote years ago that some believe helped spur the revolution, he is granted leniency — to live out his days at Moscow's Metropol Hotel. If he leaves the hotel though, he will be killed.

As Rostov is escorted back to the hotel, a voiceover of a woman says this was not the end of Rostov's life, but the beginning.

Life at the Metropol

When Rostov returns to the hotel, a man is waiting for him. He doesn't reveal his name, but this is Osip Glebnikov (Johnny Harris), an intimidating member of the party, there to show Rostov to his new quarters — old servants' quarters in the annexes of the hotel. While Rostov continues to present himself as a gentleman, even making jokes, Glebnikov is not amused. He says Rostov may take a few personal items from his old suite, but everything else now belongs to the people; his money in the hotel safe has also been seized (though we see Rostov has a few gold coins stashed in a hidden compartment in his desk). Glebnikov says "life for your kind" is over in Moscow, and warns if Rostov leaves the hotel he'll be waiting.

Throughout the episode, Rostov has memories of his life, particularly of his grandmother and sister Alina. But he always returns to his new life in the hotel.

Rostov attempts to go about his life normally. He eats at the hotel's restaurant — where he impresses the maitre d' Andrey (Lyes Salem) and chef Emily (Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson) by correctly identifying the replacement ingredients in a dish — and keeps his regular appointment with hotel barber Yaroslav (Divian Ladwa). While the staff is surprised he survived the tribunal, they still treat him with the respect of his previous position, referring to Rostov as "your excellency." This is Rostov's life for a month and a half, as he tries to make the best of things.

Not giving them the satisfaction

Things begin to change on day 47. First, a young girl (Alexa Goodall) calls out to him, complimenting Rostov on his fancy mustache. Then Rostov runs into his old friend, Prince Nikolai Petrov (Paul Ready), though the prince is sure to clarify he is just Nikolai now. He too was allowed to live, but the party took over his house and his only work is playing violin at the hotel. Rostov invites Nikolai to have a drink after his performance and reminds him "they can't take away who you are."

Later, Rostov explains to Nikolai that though he was safely in Paris when the revolution began, he returned to ensure his grandmother was able to get out. However, Rostov's sister Alina was not so lucky, as it's inferred she is dead. Nikolai doesn't believe things will get better for them, and tells Rostov he can get them transit papers out of Russia. They'll have to don a disguise, likely shaving Rostov's signature mustache, which Rostov jokes is a bridge too far. Asking how he can joke about their circumstance, Rostov gives two answers: not giving them the satisfaction of seeing him upset at his situation and joking to avoid falling into a dark despair. While Nikolai once again urges Rostov to try and escape, Rostov claims Russia is still his country.

But he is reminded how different it is one afternoon at the barber. Arriving for his weekly standing appointment, he unknowingly skips another man who has been waiting. This infuriates the man, who grabs a pair of scissors and threatens Rostov with them. Thankfully, all he does is cut a bit of Rostov's mustache off before darting away.

The plan

Ewan McGregor and Alexa Goodall in A Gentleman in Moscow (Image credit: Ben Blackall/Paramount+ With Showtime)

Though he avoided the worst, Rostov is sad his mustache has been diminished. Adding on, a new waiter is curt and unengaging despite Rostov's best efforts. His meal gets better with the arrival of the girl who previously complimented his mustache. She asks where the rest of it went, but before Rostov can answer she has more questions: is he really a count? Did he know any princesses? Was it hard to be one? Yes. Yes. And terribly so since "our glorious revolution." The girl sits down at Rostov's table, and he is happy to have an engaging person to share his meal with.

The girl eventually moves on from princesses to ask about duels, including if Rostov has ever been in one? He says not exactly, but his godfather was in multiple. He mentions how in one instance the old manager of the Metropol was prepared for duels to break out by hiding two antique pistols behind a painting in his office (they're still there we learn). But despite all that, Rostov assures her duels are not as romantic as they are often made out to be. Another flashback shows what he means, as it appears Rostov did participate in a duel, potentially killing a man, which upset his sister Alina.

When the girl leaves, the waiter tells Rostov the hotel manager wants to speak to him. The manager explains there is displeasure about the staff still referring to Rostov as "your excellency." When Rostov asks who brought this up, the manager tells him party members are closely watching guests, making it a very dangerous place. Further emphasizing this, Glebnikov later has soldiers search Rostov's room for anything incriminating.

Rostov approaches the entrance of the Metropol multiple times in the episode but never gets too close. However, these latest actions convince him things have to change. While Nikolai plays one night, Rostov catches his eye and calls attention to his altered mustache, signaling he is ready to leave.

They discuss the plan (which Rostov imagines): Nikolai will steal two Red Army uniforms so they can blend in and get out of the hotel. A car will take them to the train station, after which they'll embark on a 200-mile walk to Minsk and freedom. Nikolai mentions they can't bring anything with them, which gives Rostov pause, particularly regarding a painting of his sister, but ultimately he decides to give Nikolai money to enact the plan.

The Metropol's secrets

It's day 65 when Rostov sees the girl again. He learns her name is Nina. She is usually alone because her father is always working and her mother is dead. Rostov laments with her, asking how they are going to survive stuck in the hotel? But Nina knows its secrets.

She has a master key that can open any door and takes Rostov through the hidden world of the hotel — rooms behind rooms and doors behind doors. She shows him the boiler room (perfect for disposing secret messages or illicit love letters), an attic where they can spy on the ballroom and a window into the maid Marina's (Leah Harvey) room, who Nina explains takes leftovers to feed her son. Nina also takes Rostov into a storage room with things left behind by guests, including many of Rostov's old possessions. During the tour, Rostov walks past an open back door. He pauses, knowing he could try and escape, but as Nina beckons him he continues to follow her.

The last place Nina shows him is a hallway where members of the party often work. Among their papers, Rostov finds a document with Nikolai's photo on it. When two party members come in, Rostov and Nina hide. He overhears they are arresting people and putting them on trial, even if no crime has been committed.

Guilt

Paul Ready in A Gentleman in Moscow (Image credit: Ben Blackall/Paramount+ With Showtime)

The next night Nikolai plays at the hotel, Rostov tells him what he found in the hallway, urging him to leave Russia immediately to avoid being captured. Nikolai pleads with Rostov to come with him, as he has the transit papers. Rostov cannot though, citing his guilt over Alina and questioning whether he deserves a new lease on life. Nikolai offers Rostov the papers anyway, in case he changes his mind, but Rostov won't accept them. As they talk, the curt waiter eyes their conversation and is suspicious.

Nikolai promises Rostov he will leave that night, but first he is going to play Rachmaninoff one last time on Russian soil. Rostov and Nina watch the performance, but soon soldiers enter the room and approach Nikolai. He defiantly keeps playing until they snatch his violin from him, smash it and then drag him out. Rostov follows to the entryway steps, again unable to risk the threat of going outside. But he hears the gunshot that kills his friend.

Glebnikov is there, explaining Nikolai did business with people they've been watching, noting they know he got two sets of transit papers. As he leaves, he hands Rostov Nikolai's bow.

Rostov sits on the lobby bench, silently grieving, as the woman's voiceover returns. She says if Rostov had left the hotel he would surely have been killed, and she would not be alive to tell his story.

New episodes of A Gentleman in Moscow release on Paramount Plus in the US and UK on Fridays. It also airs on the Showtime cable channel in the US on Sundays at 8 pm ET/PT. Here's how to watch A Gentleman in Moscow.