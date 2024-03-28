How to watch A Gentleman in Moscow: stream the Ewan McGregor drama online

One of the Easter TV shows hitting streaming in 2024 is A Gentleman In Moscow, which debuts on Friday, March 29, with the Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead TV drama marking one of the biggest recent shows.

Based on a 2016 novel by Amor Towles, A Gentleman in Moscow focuses on Count Alexander Rostov (played by McGregor), a Russian living in the early 1900s. When he's arrested in the Bolshevik revolution, he gets put under house arrest in a hotel for decades.

In the hotel, he makes life-altering self-discoveries and also befriends the various characters who are also living in it.

If this sounds like a show you'd like to watch, here's how to watch A Gentleman in Moscow.

How to watch A Gentleman in Moscow in the US

In the US, you'll be able to watch A Gentleman in Moscow using the Paramount Plus streaming service, but you'll need to be on the premium Paramount Plus with Showtime tier to watch it.

This plan costs $11.99 per month, so it's twice the price of the basic plan, but you get lots of Showtime content and, just as importantly, no commercials interrupting your viewing. Luckily, new subscribers can temporarily try it for free until Monday, April 15, by using the code LODGE24 at the check-out for a one-month trial.

Episodes of A Gentleman in Moscow will be arriving on Paramount Plus with Showtime weekly after its Friday, March 29 debut.

How to watch A Gentleman in Moscow in the UK

To watch A Gentleman in Moscow in the UK, you'll need to be a subscriber to Paramount Plus, with the Paramount-owned streaming service hosting the new series in the UK.

You can sign up to Paramount Plus for £6.99, or £69.90 for an annual plan, with a seven-day free trial available too. There's only one plan in the UK, so you don't need to worry about which you sign up for.

How to watch A Gentleman in Moscow everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch A Gentleman in Moscow, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.