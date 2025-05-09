How to watch Long Way Home: stream the Ewan McGregor travel show online

Ewan McGregor is on his third long motorcycle trip for TV in Long Way Home, and you'll be able to watch it on Friday, May 9.

Long Way Home sees Scottish actor Ewan McGregor and his bike bud Charley Boorman go on a 10,000 motorbike road trip. They'll travel from Scotland (McGregor's home) all the way around Europe and back down to England (Boorman's home). On the way they'll meet with various people and learn about their cultures.

The follow-up to Long Way Down and Long Way Up, two other travel shows with the duo which saw them travel... well, down and then up, this is their first (almost) loop trip.

Here's how to watch Long Way Home and if you didn't see Down or Up we'll mention those too.

How to watch Long Way Home

If you want to watch Long Way Home anywhere in the world, you'll have to sign up for the streaming service Apple TV Plus. Long Way Home, like Up and Down, is only available to watch on this streaming platform.

Unlike many Apple shows, the streamer is uploading all episodes at the same time: there are 10 and they'll all stream on Friday, May 9.

A subscription to Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month, though some Apple TV Plus deals let you save money depending on your subscription. There are also some ways to watch free, which you can find below.

How to watch Long Way Home for free

If you like the sound of Long Way Home but don't quite know if you want to pay nearly $10/£10 for a month's subscription to Apple TV Plus to watch it, then I've got a solution.

There are a few different Apple TV Plus free trials which you can pick up, letting you stream for anything from seven days to six months without paying any money.

The longer ones of these are for subscribers to other services or products, but there are shorter ones for any kind of prospective viewer.

You can find the shortest linked below, or click here to find our guide on more of them.