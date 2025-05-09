How to watch Long Way Home: stream the Ewan McGregor travel show online

By published

McGregor is back on his bike

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman with their motorbikes in front of a big lake in Apple TV Plus show Long Way Home.
(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
Jump to:

Ewan McGregor is on his third long motorcycle trip for TV in Long Way Home, and you'll be able to watch it on Friday, May 9.

Quick links

Streaming: Apple TV Plus
Free trial: Apple TV Plus free trials
Deals: Apple TV Plus deals
Episodes: 10
Premiere: Friday, May 9

Long Way Home sees Scottish actor Ewan McGregor and his bike bud Charley Boorman go on a 10,000 motorbike road trip. They'll travel from Scotland (McGregor's home) all the way around Europe and back down to England (Boorman's home). On the way they'll meet with various people and learn about their cultures.

The follow-up to Long Way Down and Long Way Up, two other travel shows with the duo which saw them travel... well, down and then up, this is their first (almost) loop trip.

Here's how to watch Long Way Home and if you didn't see Down or Up we'll mention those too.

How to watch Long Way Home

If you want to watch Long Way Home anywhere in the world, you'll have to sign up for the streaming service Apple TV Plus. Long Way Home, like Up and Down, is only available to watch on this streaming platform.

Unlike many Apple shows, the streamer is uploading all episodes at the same time: there are 10 and they'll all stream on Friday, May 9.

A subscription to Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month, though some Apple TV Plus deals let you save money depending on your subscription. There are also some ways to watch free, which you can find below.

How to watch Long Way Home for free

If you like the sound of Long Way Home but don't quite know if you want to pay nearly $10/£10 for a month's subscription to Apple TV Plus to watch it, then I've got a solution.

There are a few different Apple TV Plus free trials which you can pick up, letting you stream for anything from seven days to six months without paying any money.

The longer ones of these are for subscribers to other services or products, but there are shorter ones for any kind of prospective viewer.

You can find the shortest linked below, or click here to find our guide on more of them.

CATEGORIES
Tom Bedford
Tom Bedford
Streaming and Ecommerce Editor

Tom is the streaming and ecommerce editor at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK.

As the site's streaming expert he covers new additions, hidden gems, round-ups and big news for the biggest VOD platforms like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Prime Video and Tubi. He also handles the site's articles on how to watch various movies, TV shows, sports, live events and classic box sets, and coverage on hardware like TVs, soundbars and streaming sticks.

You can commonly find him at film festivals, seeing classic movies shown on the big screen, or going to Q&As from his favorite film-makers and stars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows

How to watch Wick is Pain: stream the new John Wick making-of documentary online

The Bold and the Beautiful May 8 schedule shifts due to announcement of new Pope

How to watch Wick is Pain: stream the new John Wick making-of documentary online
See more latest
Most Popular
A promotional banner image for the documentary movie Wick is Pain.
How to watch Wick is Pain: stream the new John Wick making-of documentary online
Liam (Scott Clifton) looks very serious in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful May 8 schedule shifts due to announcement of new Pope
Maurice Johnson and Trisha Mann-Grant as Ted and Leslie in a tense moment in Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: Leslie discovers another Dupree family secret?
Cameron Mathison as Drew talking to someone in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: Portia avoids prison, but Drew devastates her with a plot twist?
Tim Robinson in Friendship
How to watch Friendship
Dakota Johnson standing by a cab in Materialists
I can't wait for Dakota Johnson's Materialists — but I can’t understand why its latest trailer brought back this old movie trailer trend
Grace season 6 cast filming scene one of new series in forensic suits
Grace season 6 begins filming in Brighton — 'It's a joy' says star John Simm
Mark Grossman as Adam looking up at someone in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam’s plan for Billy involves a shocking new alliance?
Agatha Christie book collection
BBC to adapt the book Agatha Christie was most proud of — and it took her just 6 weeks to write!
Usher in key art for Usher: Rendezvous in Paris
Yeah! Usher’s Rendezvous in Paris concert experience is now streaming, and I highly recommend watching
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch