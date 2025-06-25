How to watch Smoke online or on TV from around the world

One of the most anticipated crime dramas of the summer is Smoke, coming from the creative team behind past hit Black Bird, and you'll be able to watch it from Friday, June 27 if you know how.

Smoke is about a detective who's paired up with a seasoned arson investigator in order to get to the bottom of a string of arson attacks plaguing the Pacific Northwest. However this investigator has some dark secrets relating to the case and he desperately wants to avoid being figured out.

Kingsmen star Taron Egerton plays the investigator, re-teaming up with Black Bird creator Dennis Lehane after that beloved show. He's playing against Friday Night Lights' Jurnee Smollett as the police detective and the cast also includes John Leguizamo, Rafe Spall and Greg Kinnear.

If you're keen for a new crime drama to watch, here's how to see Smoke when it comes out.

How to watch Smoke

You won't be able to watch Smoke on TV as it's going exclusively to a streaming service: Apple TV Plus, to be precise.

You can find the full release schedule below but the first episodes land on Friday, June 27.

You can subscribe to Apple TV Plus for $9.99 / £8.99 per month (though there are ways to save money, as you can read about below). Make sure you don't accidentally sign up for the Apple TV Plus MLS plan as that's just for soccer streams.

Smoke episode release schedule

The first two episodes of Smoke will release on Apple TV Plus on Friday, June 27. After that, new ones hit the streaming service weekly. Here's the full release schedule for all 9 entries:

Episode 1: Friday, June 27

Episode 2: Friday, June 27

Episode 3: Friday, July 4

Episode 4: Friday, July 11

Episode 5: Friday, July 18

Episode 6: Friday, July 25

Episode 7: Friday, August 1

Episode 8: Friday, August 8

Episode 9: Friday, August 15

How to watch Smoke for free

If you've never signed up for Apple TV Plus before, you'll be glad to know that the streaming service offers plenty of free trials, which will let you test out Smoke and the streamer's other series without paying.

There are multiple Apple TV Plus free trials ranging from week-long ones that anyone can enjoy, to many-month-long ones for members of other subscriptions, services and plans.

Once your free trial ends, you'll be automatically enrolled onto a standard Apple TV Plus subscription.