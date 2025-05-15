How to watch Murderbot: stream the sci-fi comedy series online
Alexander Skarsgård is a rebellious robot
The popular Murderbot series of sci-fi stories has finally been adapted to the screen in Murderbot, which debuts on Friday, May 16.
Streaming: Apple TV Plus
Free trial: Apple TV Plus free trials
Deals: Apple TV Plus deals
Episodes: 10
Premiere: Friday, May 16
Murderbot is a sci-fi story about a security robot which manages to hack itself... and uses its new free will to watch TV all day. That is, until it's sent to help on a mission where keeping its secret becomes hard.
Alexander Skarsgård plays the Murderbot itself in a cast that also includes David Dastmalchian and Tamara Podemski, with John Cho, Clark Gregg and DeWanda Wise also playing smaller roles.
So here's how to watch Murderbot.
How to watch Murderbot
Murderbot will only air online, not on TV, and it'll be coming to the streaming service Apple TV Plus.
You'll be able to watch the first two episodes of Murderbot on Friday, May 16, and new ones will land on Apple TV Plus weekly until Friday, July 11. You can find the full episode release schedule below.
A subscription to Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month though there are ways to save money on streaming, as we'll get to later in this article.
Murderbot episode release schedule
After the two-episode premiere, new episodes of Murderbot will drop weekly. Here's the full release schedule:
- Episode 1: Friday, May 16
- Episode 2: Friday, May 16
- Episode 3: Friday, May 23
- Episode 4: Friday, May 30
- Episode 5: Friday, June 6
- Episode 6: Friday, June 13
- Episode 7: Friday, June 20
- Episode 8: Friday, June 27
- Episode 9: Friday, July 4
- Episode 10: Friday, July 11
How to watch Murderbot for free
If you've never signed up for Apple TV Plus before, you'll be glad to know that the streaming service offers plenty of free trials, which will let you test out Murderbot and the streamer's other series without paying.
There are multiple Apple TV Plus free trials ranging from week-long ones that anyone can enjoy, to many-month-long ones for members of other subscriptions, services and plans.
Once your free trial ends, you'll be automatically enrolled onto a standard Apple TV Plus subscription.
