How to watch Murderbot: stream the sci-fi comedy series online

The popular Murderbot series of sci-fi stories has finally been adapted to the screen in Murderbot, which debuts on Friday, May 16.

Murderbot is a sci-fi story about a security robot which manages to hack itself... and uses its new free will to watch TV all day. That is, until it's sent to help on a mission where keeping its secret becomes hard.

Alexander Skarsgård plays the Murderbot itself in a cast that also includes David Dastmalchian and Tamara Podemski, with John Cho, Clark Gregg and DeWanda Wise also playing smaller roles.

So here's how to watch Murderbot.

How to watch Murderbot

Murderbot will only air online, not on TV, and it'll be coming to the streaming service Apple TV Plus.

You'll be able to watch the first two episodes of Murderbot on Friday, May 16, and new ones will land on Apple TV Plus weekly until Friday, July 11. You can find the full episode release schedule below.

A subscription to Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month though there are ways to save money on streaming, as we'll get to later in this article.

Murderbot episode release schedule

After the two-episode premiere, new episodes of Murderbot will drop weekly. Here's the full release schedule:

Episode 1: Friday, May 16

Episode 2: Friday, May 16

Episode 3: Friday, May 23

Episode 4: Friday, May 30

Episode 5: Friday, June 6

Episode 6: Friday, June 13

Episode 7: Friday, June 20

Episode 8: Friday, June 27

Episode 9: Friday, July 4

Episode 10: Friday, July 11

How to watch Murderbot for free

If you've never signed up for Apple TV Plus before, you'll be glad to know that the streaming service offers plenty of free trials, which will let you test out Murderbot and the streamer's other series without paying.

There are multiple Apple TV Plus free trials ranging from week-long ones that anyone can enjoy, to many-month-long ones for members of other subscriptions, services and plans.

Once your free trial ends, you'll be automatically enrolled onto a standard Apple TV Plus subscription.