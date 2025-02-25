Murderbot: release date, cast, plot and everything we know
Murderbot is comedy sci-fi series on Apple TV Plus starring Alexander Skarsgård.
Murderbot is a futuristic comedy thriller, starring Alexander Skarsgård as an android with free will. The Big Little Lies actor plays Murderbot, a sentient security robot who is horrified and fascinated by humans in equal measure and must hide the fact that he is self-aware by completing the dangerous assignments he is assigned. The series is based on the award-winning books by Martha Wells and also stars The Watcher’s Noma Dumezweni.
Here’s everything we know about the Apple TV Plus series Murderbot…
Murderbot release date
Murderbot is a 10-episode comedy sci-fi series on Apple TV Plus with the first two episodes launching worldwide on Friday, May 16, 2025, followed by a new episode weekly finishing on Friday, July 11 2025.
Murderbot plot
The comedy series follows Murderbot, a security robot who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. In reality, Murderbot just wants to spend its days watching futuristic soap operas but given that it must hide its free will, it has to head off on terrifying missions. However, Murderbot really just wants to figure out the meaning of life and work out its own place in the universe.
Murderbot cast — Alexander Skarsgård as Murderbot
Alexander Skarsgård plays a robot with free will called Murderbot. The Swedish actor starred as abusive husband Perry in the series Big Little Lies and Eric Northman in True Blood. He played Tarzan in The Legend of Tarzan and has also been in He Stand (see below), Succession, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Lee, What We Do in the Shadows and Zoolander.
Who else is starring?
Murderbot also stars Noma Dumezweni (Presumed Innocent), David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer), Sabrina Wu (Joy Ride), Akshay Khanna (Critical Incident), Tattiawna Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Tamara Podemski (Outer Range).
Is there a trailer?
No, not yet. but we'll update here with a Murderbot trailer when it's available.
Behind the scenes and more on Murderbot
Alexander Skarsgård also serves as executive producer on Murderbot which comes from Paramount Television Studios. The Weitz brothers wrote, directed and produced under their Depth of Field banner. Andrew Miano also executive produces alongside for Depth of Field. David S. Goyer executive produces alongside Keith Levine for Phantom Four. Wells serves as consulting producer.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I'm a huge fan of television so I really have found the perfect job, as I've been writing about TV shows, films and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 25 years. I'm currently TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas and Tenko. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Himmler's bizarre search for the Holy Grail to feature in new documentary series — yes the Indiana Jones movie was based on some truth
The Last Anniversary: cast, plot, trailer and everything we know