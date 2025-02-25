Murderbot: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Murderbot is a futuristic comedy thriller, starring Alexander Skarsgård as an android with free will. The Big Little Lies actor plays Murderbot, a sentient security robot who is horrified and fascinated by humans in equal measure and must hide the fact that he is self-aware by completing the dangerous assignments he is assigned. The series is based on the award-winning books by Martha Wells and also stars The Watcher’s Noma Dumezweni.

Here’s everything we know about the Apple TV Plus series Murderbot…

Murderbot is a 10-episode comedy sci-fi series on Apple TV Plus with the first two episodes launching worldwide on Friday, May 16, 2025, followed by a new episode weekly finishing on Friday, July 11 2025.

Murderbot plot

The comedy series follows Murderbot, a security robot who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. In reality, Murderbot just wants to spend its days watching futuristic soap operas but given that it must hide its free will, it has to head off on terrifying missions. However, Murderbot really just wants to figure out the meaning of life and work out its own place in the universe.

Alexander Skarsgård in Murderbot. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Murderbot cast — Alexander Skarsgård as Murderbot

Alexander Skarsgård plays a robot with free will called Murderbot. The Swedish actor starred as abusive husband Perry in the series Big Little Lies and Eric Northman in True Blood. He played Tarzan in The Legend of Tarzan and has also been in He Stand (see below), Succession, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Lee, What We Do in the Shadows and Zoolander.

Alexander Skarsgard as Randall Flagg in CBS All Access's The Stand. (Image credit: CBS All Access)

Who else is starring?

Murderbot also stars Noma Dumezweni (Presumed Innocent), David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer), Sabrina Wu (Joy Ride), Akshay Khanna (Critical Incident), Tattiawna Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Tamara Podemski (Outer Range).

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet. but we'll update here with a Murderbot trailer when it's available.

Behind the scenes and more on Murderbot

Alexander Skarsgård also serves as executive producer on Murderbot which comes from Paramount Television Studios. The Weitz brothers wrote, directed and produced under their Depth of Field banner. Andrew Miano also executive produces alongside for Depth of Field. David S. Goyer executive produces alongside Keith Levine for Phantom Four. Wells serves as consulting producer.