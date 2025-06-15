Ann Droid: cast, plot and everything we know

Ann Droid is a BBC1 comedy starring Diane Morgan as a robot designed to help the elderly live independently. Set in 2029 and co-written by Diane and The Other One’s Sarah Kendall, it follows pensioner Sue, who is given an ‘eldercare’ robot, played by Diane Morgan, to look after her. But Sue soon works out she can use the robot’s skills to her advantage.

“I’m thrilled that the BBC has finally commissioned a programme about AI and how it will affect your mum,” says Diane Morgan.

Here’s everything to need to know about the BBC1 comedy series Ann Droid…

Ann Droid is a six-part series will start on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer in either 2025 or 2026. When a date is announced, we’ll update this page.

Ann Droid plot

Set in 2029, Ann Droid follows Sue whose husband David died 18 months earlier. Her only son Michael is moving out to once again try to fix his marriage but has got Sue a D500 social humanoid eldercare robot to help her live alone. These were created to take the pressure off the NHS, keep the ageing population company and monitor their health. At first Sue can’t cope with the over-attentive, socially-inept robot but then she realises she can get it to help her settle some scores and do the things that Michael has never got around to doing.

Ann Droid cast

Diane Morgan plays the robot Ann Droid. Diane shot to fame as Kath in the series After Life and has gone on to play Philomena Cunk in the Cunk comedy franchise on BBC2 and the hilarious Liz in Motherland. She’s also starred in Mandy, Oliver Twist, Inside No. 9, Frayed, Mount Pleasant and Him & Her.

Diane Morgan in BBC2 comedy Mandy. (Image credit: BBC/Richard Harrison)

Who else is starring?

The remaining cast of Ann Droid has yet to be announced, including who plays pensioner Sue, but we will update this page when an announcement is made. sO watch this space...

Is there a trailer?

Not at the moment. We'll post an Ann Droid trailer when it arrives.