BBC iPlayer adds acclaimed ‘gripping’ drama based on bestseller by Big Little Lies author — and I can't wait to binge

The Last Anniversary is an adaptation of Australian author Liane Moriarty's book of the same name and focuses on the three generations of women who live on an island in Australia.

But, as always with Liane's stories, this is more than just a thriller, and if Big Little Lies is anything to go by, this series is set to be binge-worthy drama at its best.

The story is set on Scribbly Gum Island, which is infamous for the mysterious disappearance of a young couple many years earlier. But, that isn't the only mystery the island is holding, becasue those who call the place home have far darker secrets to unearth.

The six-part series boasts a stellar cast, with A Discovery of Witches star Teresa Palmer playing Sophie Honeywell, a character who moves to the island when she inherits a house from her ex-boyfriend’s great-aunt.

It also stars Blackadder’s Miranda Richardson and The Tourist favourite Danielle Macdonald.

The Last Anniversary landed on streaming service Binge in Australia back in March, but now we are getting the full series in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, May 24 at 9 pm on BBC1 with the second episode following straight afterwards at 9.50 pm.

But if waiting to watch episodes as they air isn't your thing, don't worry, becasue the whole series is available on BBC iPlayer as a box set now.

How to watch The Last Anniversary: stream the Liane Moriarty adaptation online

The Last Anniversary | Official Trailer | New Series Premieres March 30 | AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

The official synopsis for the show reads: "Sophie Honeywell is stunned to discover her ex-boyfriend’s great-aunt Connie (Angela Punch McGregor) has named her the recipient of her house on Scribbly Gum Island in her will.

"Sophie, who is single and fast approaching 40, hopes it will offer her the fresh start she’s been craving, although the news isn’t well received by most of Connie’s family members.

"Sophie is also intrigued by something else Connie has bequeathed to her — the promise that she might finally find the man of her dreams."

Teresa Palmer, who plays Sophie, told us: "Sophie’s unlucky in love, desperately unhappy and wants to have a baby, so she’s feeling low about herself, then gets this big surprise. Sophie the outsider has inherited this house, much to the dismay of many members of this family, who were all expecting to get it. So she’s not met with a lot of love."

Newcomer Sophie soon works out why, when she uncovers the disturbing incident that hangs over this already very complicated clan… "This is a multi-generational drama where each character is navigating something — a longing to be a mother, postpartum depression and dysfunctional relationships between mothers and daughters," says Teresa. "The heart of this story is about family - all underpinned with this wild mystery."

You can stream all episodes of The Last Anniversary on BBC iPlayer now.