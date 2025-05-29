Prime Video adds a deliciously twisted psychological thriller based on a bestselling book

The Better Sister has just landed on Prime Video and is set to become everyone's new TV addiction as the twisty-turny thriller promises to keep us on the edge of our seats until the final moments.

All eight episodes of the new thriller, which landed today, Thursday, May 29, are based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke and stars Hollywood vets Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as 'rival' siblings who have their mysterious past brought to light after a shocking murder.

As the investigation unfolds, will the siblings manage to reconnect or be torn further apart?

The series, billed as an 'electric thriller', is a new limited series about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together

The official synopsis reads: "Chloe (Jessica Biel), a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam (Corey Stoll) and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) by her side, while her estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) struggles to make ends meet and stay clean.

"But when Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, reuniting the two sisters, as they try to untangle a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death.”

However, the official synopsis for the book reveals more, stating that in a shocking twist, Nicky used to be married to Adam, and is the biological mother to Ethan... before the couple split up and Adam went on to marry her younger sister, Chloe.

Whether this storyline is the same in the TV show remains to be seen, but it certainly makes for a good plot twist.

The Better Sister - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The Better Sister novel synopsis reads: "Though Chloe was the younger of the two Taylor sisters, she always seemed to be the one in charge. She was the honor roll student with big dreams and an even bigger work ethic. Nicky, always restless and more than a little reckless, was the opposite of her ambitious little sister. She floated from job to job and man to man, and stayed close to home in Cleveland.

For a while, it seemed that both sisters had found happiness. Chloe earned a scholarship to an Ivy League school and moved to New York City, where she landed a coveted publishing job. Nicky married promising young attorney Adam Macintosh and gave birth to a baby boy they named Ethan. The Taylor sisters became virtual strangers.

Now, more than fifteen years later, their lives are drastically different, and Chloe is married to Adam. When he's murdered by an intruder at the couple's East Hampton beach house, Chloe reluctantly allows her teenage stepson's biological mother, her estranged sister, Nicky, back into her life. But when the police begin to treat Ethan as a suspect in his father's death, the two sisters are forced to unite... and to confront the truth behind family secrets they have tried to bury in the past.

All eight episodes of The Better Sister are available to stream on Prime Video now.