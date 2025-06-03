I knew I was going to love this new Prime Video thriller, but I'm completely addicted!

Before I even started watching The Better Sister on Prime Video, I knew I would love it. It ticks all my must-watch TV boxes from being a crime thriller to following the story of a bestselling novel. I knew it was going to be good. I just wasn't prepared for how good!

The eight-part series stars Hollywood vets Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as 'rival' siblings who have their mysterious past brought to light after a shocking murder, but when I say 'mysterious past' I mean completely murky and totally complicated!

It turns out that Chloe (Biel) is an ultra-rich high-flyer with an even richer husband, and the couple splits their time between their penthouse apartment in New York and their sprawling mansion in East Hampton, along with their teenage son.

However, Chloe's sister, Nicky (Banks), is an addict who can only aspire to have her sibling's life, and the pair couldn't be more like chalk and cheese.

However, when Chloe's husband, Adam, is brutally murdered in the first 10 minutes of the series, a shocking turn of events brings the sisters back together - and not in a good way.

The Better Sister - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The pair clearly hate being in one another's lives, and soon their murky past comes to light when a huge twist is revealed in the very first episode of the series. I won't give anything away, but brace yourselves, because it's good!

The series goes on to explore the details of Adam's murder, and the police soon find themselves an unexpected prime suspect that sends shockwaves through the family. But have they got the right person? Or is there something even more unbelievable being hidden by this family that no one has unearthed yet?

There are eight hour-long episodes of the series, which means it is a fair investment of your time to watch the whole thing. But, I promise, you won't be disappointed. This is binge-worthy drama at its very best and you'll be hooked from the word go.

All eight episodes of The Better Sister are available to stream worldwide on Prime Video now.