I knew I was going to love this new Prime Video thriller, but I'm completely addicted!
The Better Sister on Prime Video has got me totally hooked.
Before I even started watching The Better Sister on Prime Video, I knew I would love it. It ticks all my must-watch TV boxes from being a crime thriller to following the story of a bestselling novel. I knew it was going to be good. I just wasn't prepared for how good!
The eight-part series stars Hollywood vets Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as 'rival' siblings who have their mysterious past brought to light after a shocking murder, but when I say 'mysterious past' I mean completely murky and totally complicated!
It turns out that Chloe (Biel) is an ultra-rich high-flyer with an even richer husband, and the couple splits their time between their penthouse apartment in New York and their sprawling mansion in East Hampton, along with their teenage son.
However, Chloe's sister, Nicky (Banks), is an addict who can only aspire to have her sibling's life, and the pair couldn't be more like chalk and cheese.
However, when Chloe's husband, Adam, is brutally murdered in the first 10 minutes of the series, a shocking turn of events brings the sisters back together - and not in a good way.
The pair clearly hate being in one another's lives, and soon their murky past comes to light when a huge twist is revealed in the very first episode of the series. I won't give anything away, but brace yourselves, because it's good!
The series goes on to explore the details of Adam's murder, and the police soon find themselves an unexpected prime suspect that sends shockwaves through the family. But have they got the right person? Or is there something even more unbelievable being hidden by this family that no one has unearthed yet?
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
There are eight hour-long episodes of the series, which means it is a fair investment of your time to watch the whole thing. But, I promise, you won't be disappointed. This is binge-worthy drama at its very best and you'll be hooked from the word go.
All eight episodes of The Better Sister are available to stream worldwide on Prime Video now.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.