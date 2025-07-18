Is General Hospital's Drew worse than even Game of Thrones' Joffrey?

With each week that passes by and General Hospital’s Drew (Cameron Mathison) is not brought to his knees in humility, I grow more agitated and exhausted by the character.

Across all the daytime soaps in the US, Drew is by far the most infuriating to watch. He has absolutely no redeeming qualities, and he seems determined to outdo himself in sinking to newer lows and launching even more despicable schemes.

Heck, during the week of July 14, he literally ordered Portia (Brook Kerr) to make it appear that Michael (Rory Gibson) has an opioid addiction. As if it weren’t bad enough that Drew slept with his nephew's wife and led Michael’s son to believe he wasn’t wanted, Drew now wants to inflict further damage on him. What’s extra twisted about all of this is the fact that Drew thinks he’s playing a hero, doing this all for Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). (Even writing this, I find myself literally shaking my head.)

When you add that Drew slept with Willow’s mother and never told her, Drew is blackmailing Portia and he’s trying to destroy Sonny (Maurice Benard) for no other reason than Drew is egotistical and can’t stand that people in town love the Dimpled Kingpin, I’m joining a band of fans ready to cheer for Drew’s downfall. And to be clear, I’m just talking about the character, not the actor Mathison, who, all in all, is doing a great job portraying a villain.

Jack Gleeson, Game of Thrones (Image credit: Alamy/Warner Bros)

Back to frustration with Drew. Talking to a colleague today, I thought back to the last time I was actively waiting on pins and needles to see a character’s demise. And then it hit me, it was Game of Thrones’ Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson).

For those of you who aren’t as familiar, Joffrey was a spoiled, bratty and intolerable teenage king who enjoyed torturing people just because he could. Causing public embarrassment appeared to be his favorite pastime. He also had blood on his hands, ordering the murder of more than a few characters. The teen was so vile, I admittedly cheered when he got what was coming to him and was poisoned.

As crazy as this next statement may sound, I think I find Drew more loathsome than Joffrey. Yes, to my recollection, Drew hasn’t killed anyone or ordered that they be tortured necessarily. However, unlike Joffrey, Drew is a grown man and conceivably knows the difference between right and wrong, as he wasn’t always like this.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There was a time when Drew was seen as the “good” twin when it came to him and Jason (Steve Burton). Since Drew had a barometer of good and evil at one point, where Joffery didn’t, given his upbringing, I’d argue Drew’s antics are more heinous.

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Additionally, it’s hard to look at Drew knowing his level of manipulation has zero boundaries. Joffrey may have been a pain to innocent children who weren’t caught up in the fight for the iron throne, but as a grown man, Drew is not above using kids as pawns, regardless of how that may impact them.

Oh, and I can’t forget that Drew is grown with the temperament of a prepubescent boy. The man has literally whined about Jason getting “everything” and has thrown temper tantrums about Michael being perceived as the golden boy of Port Charles.

On a final note, while there are plenty of people who may disagree with me and label Joffrey more of a monster than Drew, you’d be hard pressed to find a General Hospital viewer who isn’t sick of the congressman.