Beyond the Gates spoilers: Nicole becomes enraged?

When Beyond the Gates first debuted, we collectively found ourselves saying, "Poor Dani." The youngest Dupree daughter had a rough go of it, dealing with the loss of a cheating husband who married her daughter’s best friend. Furthermore, Dani (Karla Mosley) was forced to watch the newlyweds on a daily basis as they moved into a nearby home and were popping up at all her usual spots in Fairmont Crest.

Want more soap stories? Be sure you sign up for our official newsletter, What to Watch Soapbox. We talk spoilers, get into some of our favorite (and least favorite moments from the week) and share some casting news.

However, in the months since the premiere, it’s become clear that we should be saying, "Poor Nicole." Not only was Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) publicly humiliated at her anniversary party when Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) revealed to the public that she had an affair with Ted (Keith Robinson), producing Eva (Ambyr Michelle), but in the aftermath, Nicole has had to endure Leslie’s continued shady remarks.

In addition to her troubled marriage, Nicole also hit a snag with Dani. Once Dani told her sister about her “relationship” with Andre (Sean Freeman), Nicole became furious. While the good doc wasn’t pleased to hear her nephew by marriage has been sleeping with her sister, we’d argue that Nicole was more upset that another secret was hidden from her.

Brandon Claybon in Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

That brings us to the whole Martin (Brandon Claybon) situation. Now that viewers know Martin killed a man while defending himself and Vernon (Clifton Davis), and Vernon worked with members of the Fairmont Crest police, Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett), Joey (Jon Lindstrom) and even Ted and Anita (Tamara Tunie) to cover this up, we suspect that Nicole is going to be livid when she finally learns the truth.

While Nicole knows her son has been having nightmares, she’s been in the dark about what they’re about. More importantly, she has no idea her son killed a man, and everyone has been keeping this hidden from her for years.

This secret may be the straw that breaks the metaphorical camel’s back. We can picture Nicole unleashing in rage on several people in her family. She already showed cracks in her composure when she lunged at Leslie at the diner. While we can’t picture her getting violent with her husband, parents or son, we can imagine her giving them each an earful. Ted, in particular, may be a target of her rage, given this is another thing he’s lied about in their marriage.

Are viewers ready for Nicole to let loose on those closest to her? Given the circumstances, we wouldn’t mind seeing this.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors