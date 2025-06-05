Beyond the Gates spoilers: Nicole’s one-night stand?

Unfortunately for Beyond the Gates’ Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix), she’s still reeling in the aftermath of her disastrous anniversary party with Ted (Keith Robinson). And who can blame her? Not only did she learn that her husband had an affair with the madwoman Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant), but the two even fathered a child in Eva (Ambyr Michelle). That’s a lot to process, especially when you add the fact that Eva had been working for Nicole for months, as part of this twisted scheme.

Fast forward to the Beyond the Gates episode airing on June 5, and Nicole doesn’t look like she’s in the mood to reunite with Ted anytime soon, no matter how many times he professes his love for her.

Trisha Mann-Grant, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

With that being said, we have a sneaky suspicion that Nicole and Ted will find their way back to each other eventually, but it may not happen before Nicole steps outside of their marriage for her own version of fun. While she may not be on the hunt for that kind of “fun,” she may still find some, surprising even her. If we had to guess, we think there’s a good chance that Nicole could wind up having an affair with Ted’s colleague and friend, Dr. Carlton Fitzgerald (Robert Christopher Riley).

In addition to being someone both Ted and Nicole know well, Carlton is also allegedly single. So he seemingly has no loyalty to a spouse or girlfriend. Although he does owe Ted some loyalty, this is the soap world, so inappropriate interactions aren’t exactly uncommon.

Colby Muhammad, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

Perhaps he’s privately carried a torch for Nicole for years, and now that she and Ted are on the outs, Carlton might be ready to make a move.

From Nicole’s perspective, she may be happy to hear some kind compliments from a handsome gentleman. While she may initially be taken aback if the words come from Carlton, she may throw caution to the wind if she has a drink or two and thinks about her rage for Ted.

So are Nicole and Carlton headed for a night of passion? If so, how will that shake up Fairmont Crest and impact Ted’s quest to reunite with his wife if the secret rendezvous gets out?

