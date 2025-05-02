Beyond the Gates spoilers: Leslie carries out her plan, but Nicole has the last laugh?

From the start of Beyond the Gates, Leslie/Sherry/Dana (Trisha Mann-Grant) or whoever you know her as, has made it abundantly clear that she wants revenge on Ted (Maurice Johnson).

As she told the story to Eva (Ambyr Michelle), Leslie had an affair with Ted years ago, and then he just abandoned her and Eva, leaving the mother/daughter duo to fend for themselves. However, as viewers know, when Ted learned of Leslie’s pregnancy, he paid her to “terminate” the pregnancy and to go away, not knowing Leslie actually gave birth. We doubt Eva is Ted’s daughter at this point, but that’s a separate article.

Fast forward to Ted and Nicole’s (Daphnée Duplaix) anniversary party that kicked off on May 1, and Leslie sauntered her way into the main event to make her big reveal. Even as Eva stood by pleading with her mom not to do it in front of a room full of people that included the Duprees, Leslie relentlessly taunted Ted to announce who she is. Nicole looked on confused about why her “patient” was there and apparently had so many aliases, but Kat (Colby Muhammad) seemed to quickly catch on about what was about to occur.

Once the full truth comes out (well, the truth according to Leslie), Nicole is likely to be devastated and heartbroken. She’s put a lot of faith in her husband and held their marriage in high regard, so to learn he cheated on her and allegedly created a child, she’s bound to be furious. We suspect this may be one of the secrets that pushes Nicole to venture to the dark side in her anger, possibly upstaging Dani's (Karla Mosley) gun showdown. And should Nicole go down her own path for revenge, Leslie may be in trouble.

Trisha Mann-Grant, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

It’s hard to forget that during the premiere week of Beyond the Gates, Leslie ran Nicole’s original assistant off the road, and then subsequently pretended to be a nurse to inflict more harm. All in an effort to make sure Eva became Nicole’s assistant and remained in the position.

We can imagine Nicole using the Dupree family resources to do some digging into Leslie, and the good doc finding enough pieces to the puzzle to suggest that Leslie almost killed her assistant. To take things further, given Leslie’s diabolical behavior, Nicole may learn Leslie has done enough criminal deeds in her past to earn her a reputation as one of the most dangerous villains in daytime.

For now, Nicole discovering that Leslie is criminally insane is just a working theory we have. But, if we’re right and Nicole becomes responsible for Leslie’s arrest, talk about revenge being a dish best served cold.

