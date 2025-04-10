I just don’t get how Beyond the Gates’ Leslie manages to fool almost everyone with just the switch of a wig

I truly am enjoying the dramatic roller coaster ride of Beyond the Gates so far. Between Dani’s (Karla Mosley) knack for being the center of a lot of the chaos to the back-and-forth banter between Kat (Colby Muhammad) and Eva (Ambyr Michelle), the show is carving out a path of its own in the soap world. However, I have to address the elephant in the metaphorical room, Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) and her wigs.

Once upon a time, I used to think the worst disguise on TV was Superman’s pair of glasses, distinguishing him from the superhero to the everyday journalist, Clark Kent. I could never figure out how no one in Metropolis could tell that the two personas were the same individual, just because of one pair of glasses. As someone who wears glasses, I like to think that when I’m donning my contacts instead, I don’t look that different.

Bringing this back to Leslie, I’m baffled that she can maneuver around Farimont Crest, unleashing whatever chaos she wants, and all it takes for her to go undetected is a new wig. She wears one wig to pretend to be a patient of Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix), another to be a server at Nicole’s big award ceremony (likely hoping to ruin it), another to confront Kat over Eva and another to get a job at the hospital so she can further torment Nicole’s original assistant. The issue I’m having here is that Leslie is moving through these spaces and no one has connected the dots yet. Well, that is outside of Eva and Ted (Maurice Johnson), and even they don’t know the half of what Leslie is up to.

Trisha Mann-Grant, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

Look, it’s been nearly two months since Beyond the Gates launched, and Leslie continues to move around in the shadows (well, in the light too), doing whatever she wants as long as she has a different hairpiece on her head. Even when you’d think several eyebrows would be raised when she obtained a job as a nurse at the hospital, a position I’d assume would dictate a background check, it was as if her wig was her own veil that no one could see through.

Now, if I had to guess, the wig charade will be up pretty soon as Leslie kicks her revenge plot into high gear. That could come with Nicole and Ted’s upcoming anniversary party. But in the meantime, I’ll keep an eye out for what wig Leslie will wear next to get into more trouble.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS, and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.