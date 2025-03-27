Beyond the Gates spoilers: Kat makes a bold decision, but regrets it shortly thereafter?

So far in Beyond the Gates’ run, Kat Richardson (Colby Muhammad) has proven to be quite the character. She’s a loyal cousin/friend to Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla), a fierce businesswoman for her father Ted (Maurice Johnson) and a formidable adversary to Eva (Ambyr Michelle). Elaborating on that latter point, with each episode that goes by, it’s becoming evident that she shares her Aunt Dani’s (Karla Mosley) talent for delivering biting insults.

Beyond all of that, Kat appears to be quite the novice in love, evidenced by her romantic interactions with Bill’s (Timon Kyle Durrett) employee, Tomas (Alex Alegria). Tomas is in hot pursuit of Kat, and while she feels the attraction toward him, she keeps bringing up the fact that she’s saving herself for marriage, so being sexually intimate isn’t likely. However, with her quickly falling for him (and we do mean quickly), we suspect that she may relax on her hard-and-fast rule soon.

Colby Muhammad and Alex Alegria, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

We can picture a scenario in which Kat makes the call that she’s ready to sleep with Tomas. If we had to guess, Tomas won’t pressure Kat, but she may, nevertheless, feel the pressure thanks to her half-sister (a fact Kat doesn’t quite know). Eva has not-so-subtly been flirting with Tomas, in part to get under Kat’s skin, and Tomas has been rather receptive. If Kat feels sleeping with Tomas, an idea she’s toying with anyway, may give her an edge over Eva and landing a boyfriend, she may do it.

If our theory here proves to be true, we also suspect Kat will learn to regret her decision. Tomas strikes us as someone who has a playboy history, so we can’t be certain he’ll be ready to commit fully to Kat, even if she sleeps with him. Plus, who’s to say Tomas still won’t sleep with Eva afterwards?

Colby Muhammad, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

There’s also the possibility that Kat may sleep with Tomas, and later learns he’s done something unsavory with her former uncle. Bill is clearly a man who doesn’t mind coloring outside the lines of the law, and probably needs assistance in carrying out his duplicitous actions. We wouldn’t be surprised if Tomas did something for Bill in the past that would infuriate Kat. Heck, perhaps Tomas helped Bill cover up whatever Martin (Brandon Claybon) did, and that would definitely rub Kat the wrong way.

Let’s say Kat doesn’t find out Tomas has a secret with Bill, but still has an explosive secret that Kat doesn’t know about yet. If she learns something else explosive about him that she didn’t learn prior to sleeping with him, she may still regret her haste to jump into the sack with him.

Kat and Tomas going all the way and her subsequent regret is just a theory at this point, but it’s the soap world. We just feel as if Kat and Tomas won’t be walking hand-in-hand to happily ever after.

