Beyond the Gates spoilers: Dani and Andre’s romance ruined by…?

We’ll say it until we are blue in the face, our favorite Beyond the Gates couple is none other than Dani (Karla Mosley) and Andre (Sean Freeman). Okay, so they are not exactly social media official or anything yet, but their chemistry has been off the charts as they sneak around Fairmont Crest for their hot-and-steamy romps in the hay.

Not only that, but it’s rather entertaining to watch the duo help each other. Andre has helped Dani stop relying on alcohol to numb the emotional turmoil caused by Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) and Hayley (Marquita Goings). In return, Dani was quite the defender of Andre when he tried to regain Nicole’s (Daphnée Duplaix) love and respect in the fallout of the Ted (Keith Robinson) and Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) affair news.

While it seems natural for Dani and Andre to take the next step romantically, dating in public unashamedly, Dani has been dragging her feet. We understand her desire to discover who she is again outside of being Bill’s wife (ex-wife), but we can’t help but give her a side-eye for stalling what we want to see.

However, this stalling may be nearing an end now that Dani told Pamela (Cady McClain) about Andre, and Andre coincidentally told Ted about Dani. From Dani’s perspective in particular, her sharing with someone that she’s romantically involved with Andre signals that the connection between her and the photographer is a little more serious than she initially envisioned. Although show clues suggest that during the week of June 2, Dani will still have reservations and insecurities about committing to anything with Andre, we have a hunch Andre will help reassure her, and the two may soon be holding hands out and about in town.

Karla Mosley and Sean Freeman , Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Should our suspicion prove true, we can unfortunately picture them facing a major obstacle in their relationship. Yes, Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla), Anita (Tamra Tunie), Vernon (Clifton Davis) and Nicole may all have an issue with #Dandre, but we suspect someone else may go out of their way to sabotage the happy new couple — Bill.

Although Bill should be in marital bliss with his new wife Hayley, especially with her allegedly pregnant, it’s not hard to imagine him becoming jealous seeing Dani find happiness with someone else. Bill has an overly inflated ego, so he may feel his ex and mother of his daughters is off limits for other potential suitors. Plus, if Bill witnesses Dani in love with Andre, the lawyer might recall why he fell in love with Dani. Would Bill go as far as to sabotage Dani’s relationship with Andre in an effort to get her back for himself?

Timon Kyle Durrett and Karla Mosley, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

And let’s say Bill doesn’t actively try to sabotage the couple initially, but winds up doing just that in the aftermath of a medical emergency. Bill has been secretive about his health issues with his heart, but should things get serious, he could come to desire Dani’s assistance. Heck, he may even rely on her help more than Hayley's. Additionally, Dani may want to be there for Bill, claiming she wants to make sure the father of her children fully recovers. Could a medical emergency pull Dani and Bill back into a romantic orbit? You darn skippy. Let’s not pretend that infidelity isn’t commonplace in the soap world.

So, should #Dandre fans be worried about the immediate future of the duo? Again, we hope not, but we’re on high alert.