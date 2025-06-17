Beyond the Gates spoilers: Naomi confronts Andre?

It’s official: on Beyond the Gates, the worst-kept secret in Fairmont Crest is the romance between Dani (Karla Mosley) and Andre (Sean Freeman). Now that Kat (Colby Muhammad), Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla), Ted (Keith Robinson) and Pamela (Cady McClain) all know, we suspect it’s only a matter of time before the news spreads like wildfire.

So far, the people who know about #Dandre have been nothing but supportive. As has been said repeatedly, Dani and Andre are not related by blood, and their age difference is no big deal given they're both consenting adults. The only person to have a problem with the romance so far has been Dani, who has been rather insistent that the two of them keep things as private as possible. However, that seems to be changing as of the episode that aired on June 17.

In the episode, Andre went to Dani’s home, and the two had a heart-to-heart conversation. She finally admitted the reason she’s hesitant to go public with Andre is because she fears he will one day be like Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) and attempt to trade her in for a “newer model.” He countered that he’s not Bill, and he shouldn’t be forced to pay for Bill’s transgressions. She relented, only after he promised there were no other ladies on his mind, and it was just her.

Karla Mosley, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Sadly, we know Andre lied to Dani. Since Beyond the Gates premiered, Andre has been making googly eyes at Ashley (Jen Jacob). It wasn’t that long ago that she was rebuffing his advances, as she was in a relationship with Derek (Ben Gavin). But now that she rejected Derek’s proposal, and that relationship seems to be on the outs, we have to wonder if Andre will stay committed to wanting to further things with Dani. It’s very possible that he may stay the course with Dani, but he may run into a Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) problem.

In the previously mentioned episode, Naomi met with her bestie Ashley and learned she rejected Derek’s proposal. Furthermore, Naomi suspected that Ashley is having problems with Derek because she’s falling for someone else. Ashley initially denied Naomi’s allegations, but we have a feeling Ashley may eventually own her feelings for Andre.

Arielle Prepetit, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

If Ashley fills Naomi in, then we have a bad feeling that when Naomi hears her mother is dating Andre, Naomi will be upset. The last thing Naomi wants for her mother is to face heartbreak again, and Naomi could come to believe that would happen with a #Dandre relationship. So could Naomi confront Andre if she were to learn about his flirtatious interactions with Ashley and warn him to back off Dani? Sure. But would Andre listen? We can’t say.

Selfishly, we hope Naomi minds her business and lets #Dandre run the course it’s supposed to run. The model and photographer are cute together, and we hope whatever connection he may have with Ashley fizzles.

