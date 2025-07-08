Beyond the Gates spoilers: Nicole and Dani reconcile to accomplish what the men in their lives failed to do?

It’s finally looking as if the deep, dark secret Beyond the Gates’ Martin (Brandon Claybon) has been suppressing is about to come to light, and we can’t help but feel danger may accompany the big revelation.

Want more soap stories? Be sure you sign up for our official newsletter, What to Watch Soapbox. We talk spoilers, get into some of our favorite (and least favorite moments from the week) and don't shy away from sharing our opinion on daytime drama's biggest storylines.

Whatever Martin did, Vernon (Clifton Davis), Ted (Keith Robinson), Joey (Jon Lindstrom), Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) and Marcel (Darryl W. Handy) went to great lengths to cover it up years ago. Now with the shady waiter Kenny (Jason Vendryes) in Fairmont Crest, taunting Martin, that secret is at risk of being exposed, which could spell bad news for all the aforementioned men.

Now, Martin’s cover-up crew thought they were putting a lid back on this situation after they paid Kenny off, and Joey subsequently sent Randy (Maurice P. Kerry) to eliminate Kenny altogether.

However, as Beyond the Gates viewers saw in the episode that aired on July 7, Randy may not have done a good job getting rid of Kenny, as the shady waiter resurfaced at Martin’s home with Tyrell (Jaden Lucas Miller). This all boils down to Martin and crew still having a problem.

Also in the episode, Dani (Karla Mosley) met with her father and inquired about what’s been going on with Martin. Vernon was, of course, evasive and pretended like there was nothing to Dani’s hunch. Dani wasn’t buying what Vernon was selling, and she was further suspicious that something was going on with Martin when she saw her nephew’s awkward interaction with another waiter at the country club. Following her gut, Dani vowed to get to the bottom of what’s going on.

Brandon Claybon in Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, we tend to believe in Dani’s dedication to figuring out what’s going on with Martin. Furthermore, as much as Dani is upset with her sister for putting down her romance with Andre (Sean Freeman), Dani loves Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) and would likely do what she can to support her and her children.

It’s not hard to imagine Dani doing some digging and asking Nicole if she’s concerned about Martin lately. Since Martin has at the very least shared with his mom that he’s been having recurring nightmares, Nicole’s interest may be piqued to find out what’s going on with her oldest child. So the Dupree sisters may let bygones be bygones as they seek out the truth.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Call it wishful thinking, but we’d love to see Martin’s drama continue to spiral out of control, but Dani and Nicole learning of the truth and handling things for themselves. To witness Nicole go into “mama bear” mode, and go to ruthless means to protect her firstborn, with Dani as her accomplice. An edgier Nicole would likely provide some very entertaining moments, and would make her a viable contender to then go head-to-head with the very dangerous Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant).

Should Nicole and Dani handle Martin’s problem, Vernon, Bill and Ted may want to brace themselves, as the women would probably be furious that they’ve been left in the dark about Martin’s predicament for all these years.