Beyond the Gates spoilers: Bill and Martin make a pact?

Since Beyond the Gates first launched in February, fans have been waiting for the full truth behind Martin’s (Brandon Claybon) nightmares. We tend to think he may have murdered someone, possibly even a birth parent of his twins, but we won’t know if we’re right until the big reveal.

Someone who already knows about Martin’s secret, of course, is Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett). The hotshot attorney has not-so-subtly been taunting Martin for months, reminding the politician that he once helped cover up Martin’s “dirty deed.” Martin, thus far, has resented Bill for dangling this information over his head, even confronting him at the country club in an encounter that almost saw the two come to blows.

Brandon Claybon, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Fast forward to the present, and Martin is increasingly unraveling under the weight of this secret. Not only is he having nightmares about whatever he did, but Martin is now having hallucinations during the day.

Although he told Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) about his visions (without going into detail, as his mother doesn’t know what he did) and he confided in Vernon (Clifton Davis) that things are getting out of hand (as Vernon knows everything), Martin is still struggling. Adding to that, a waiter at the country club has been stalking Martin and whispered some taunting words of his own to Martin in the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on June 13.

Having said all of that, we have a feeling that Martin may wind up turning to Bill for help... again. With the waiter's haunting words, it’s evident that Martin’s secret may not be so secret. So Martin may need Bill to come in and fix the problem that he was allegedly supposed to fix years ago.

Timon Durrett, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

In turn, Bill may actually have a request of Martin. After suffering a minor stroke, Bill is likely looking at life differently. We don’t think he intends to make a complete character overhaul, but we suspect he’s thinking about the future, more so about the baby he's expecting with Hayley (Marquita Goings).

If something were to happen to him, Hayley would be left to raise their baby alone, as she doesn’t really have anyone else. Sure, the baby would be Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) and Chelsea’s (RhonniRose Mantilla) sibling, and they’d probably be there for their brother or sister as much as they can, having to tolerate Hayley. However, Bill may want to ensure someone is there specifically for Hayley — enter Martin.

Bill may insist that Martin be a support system for Hayley during the pregnancy and after she gives birth. That may be a hard pill for Martin to swallow, considering how supportive he’s been of Dani (Karly Mosely). However, Martin may have to wind up sucking it up if means sparing his husabnd and children the truth, and staying out of prison.

So, do you think Bill and Martin are destined to form an alliance? In the process, will Hayley and Martin become friends?